Men’s Basketball wins first game against Kansas Christian

DICKINSON, ND: Dickinson State Men's basketball traveled to Butte, Montana Thursday for their game against the Montana Tech Orediggers. The first half started off a back-and-forth battle and saw the Blue Hawks tied up with the Orediggers at 16 with 15 minutes left to play in the half. The Blue Hawks started off hot from three-point range shooting, and making, 5 of their first 6. The Orediggers defensive pressure got to the Blue Hawks however, forcing them to turn the ball over 9 times in the first half. On those 9 turnovers, the Orediggers were able to convert 11 points. Both teams were in foul trouble and were in the bonus with about 8 minutes to play. Montana Tech would take advantage of the Blue Hawks 11 first half fouls and shoot 10 of 12 from the foul line. To end the first half, the Orediggers would outscore the Blue Hawks 17 – 11 in the final 10 minutes and head into the locker room up 39-32. Despite being down 7 points heading into the second half, the Blue Hawks had 9 team assists, shot 50% from the 3-point line, and 46% from the field.

7 DAYS AGO