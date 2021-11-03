Men’s Basketball wins first game against Kansas Christian
By Cierra Bryant
thebakerorange.com
9 days ago
Baker men’s basketball started the season off with a win against Kansas Christian College with a final score of 87-80. The game lead alternated between teams, giving each team the lead on multiple occasions. Baker got 40 total rebounds to Kansas...
In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
From the hardwood to the sidelines, WNBA legend Dawn Staley has used her passion and knowledge for the game of basketball to elevate the sport, and she’s shattering glass ceilings along the way. According to ESPN, the Hall of Famer recently made history by becoming the highest-paid Black head coach in women’s basketball after receiving a contract extension.
The South Carolina women’s basketball team began its season with a 98-41 blowout win over Benedict College. South Carolina's new players — the top-ranked recruiting class of 2021 — shone in their Colonial Life Arena debuts. The teams went back and forth, trying to gain the edge throughout the first...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama women’s basketball team made its first appearance of the season inside Coleman Coliseum Thursday, defeating Alabama-Huntsville 87-41 in its lone exhibition game. Coming off the bench, guard Nia Daniel led all scorers with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting and a perfect 3-of-3 from...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two games, two wins as Arizona Women's and Men's Basketball began their seasons with an opening night Tuesday with a doubleheader at McKale Center. For the Men — the Tommy Lloyd era began with an 81 to 52 win over Northern Arizona. The Wildcats shook off a sluggish start with a stifling defense anchored by 7-footer Christian Koloko and a free-flowing offense Lloyd brought with him from Gonzaga. Koloko blocked five shots, Arizona scored 24 points off Northern Arizona's 21 turnovers and had a 40-22 advantage in the paint.
Dawn Staley will pick up the phone this week. South Carolina women’s basketball has one of the country’s deepest rosters ahead of the 2021-22 season, with every member of last season’s Final Four team returning and the addition of last year’s No. 1 recruiting class. Staley also picked up Syracuse transfer Kamilla Cardoso, the reigning ACC Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
University men’s basketball coach John Groce received the opportunity to work out some of the kinks Friday in Huntington, West Virginia, before the Zips' season officially got underway. Playing in a charity exhibition to benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund, UA lost to the Bobby Huggins coached...
Sioux Center, Iowa — A 14-0 run early in the first half put the Dordt Defender men’s basketball team in the driver’s seat on the way to an 83-58 win over Mayville State (North Dakota) on Friday night, October 29 in Sioux Center. Dordt trailed 15-6 with 15:50 left in...
Heritage Christian Academy earned its first Class 3A high school volleyball title on Saturday in Hutchinson, but not the first championship in school history. This is actually the fourth overall volleyball title for the Olathe school. They’ve been here before ... and they sure played like it this week in...
LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball player Jalen Wilson will miss Wednesday’s exhibition and the first three games of the Jayhawks’ regular season, as a result of a suspension announced Tuesday by head coach Bill Self. The decision came after the news over the weekend of Wilson’s arrest Sunday on suspicion...
A big College Football Playoff shakeup last week might be just a sample of what we’re in for the rest of the month. Here’s your Week 11 upset alert. Last week was fun, huh? A lot of close games caused the College Football Playoff committee to reevaluate a lot of what they thought, and a few upsets along the way caused some drastic changes.
Alabama State caught the turnover bug for the second night in a row as it fell to Jerry Stackhouse and Vanderbilt.
The post Turnover bug sinks Alabama State in back-to-back games appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Loyola’s men’s basketball team is now 4-0. It’s been two weeks since the team, who most recently ranked fifth in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Preseason Poll, opened their season and they are gaining momentum. Today they went against Louisiana State University Shreveport, who...
MUNCIE, Ind. (WLUC) - Ball State University stormed back from a 17-point second-half deficit to tie the game, but Owen White gave the Huskies the lead at the free throw line and Michigan Tech held off the Cardinals 70-69 in exhibition men’s basketball at Worthen Arena Wednesday night. Tech became the second midwest region Division II team to snag victory from a Division I opponent this fall. Head coach Josh Buettner and assistant coach Ben Stelzer also had successful debuts behind the Michigan Tech bench.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM men’s basketball first-year head coach Richard Pitino likes what he is seeing from his team. He also knows there is more work to be done. “I still think we need to deal with adversity with each other a little bit better on the court. I think you noticed a little bit during practice that talking to someone leads to something bigger than it needs to be and that’s where inexperience comes in,” Pitino said.
LAWRENCE — Kansas men's basketball's season opener is getting closer and closer, and with Wednesday came an exhibition matchup against Emporia State. The Jayhawks played in front of fans for the first time, after holding a closed scrimmage against Tulsa this past weekend. It was another chance for Kansas head coach Bill Self to see his team in action prior to the opener next week against Michigan State. And with preseason Big 12 Conference player of the year Remy Martin available, alongside returners like David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji, there were plenty of high-profile Jayhawks to keep an eye on.
The Montana Tech men's basketball team won their home-opener in the Montana Tech Tip-Off Classic 63-51 over Dickinson State on Thursday night. The Orediggers are now 2-1 on the season and face Walla Walla University at noon Friday. Dickinson State is now coached by former Montana Tech assistant Derek Selvig....
DICKINSON, ND: Dickinson State Men's basketball traveled to Butte, Montana Thursday for their game against the Montana Tech Orediggers. The first half started off a back-and-forth battle and saw the Blue Hawks tied up with the Orediggers at 16 with 15 minutes left to play in the half. The Blue Hawks started off hot from three-point range shooting, and making, 5 of their first 6. The Orediggers defensive pressure got to the Blue Hawks however, forcing them to turn the ball over 9 times in the first half. On those 9 turnovers, the Orediggers were able to convert 11 points. Both teams were in foul trouble and were in the bonus with about 8 minutes to play. Montana Tech would take advantage of the Blue Hawks 11 first half fouls and shoot 10 of 12 from the foul line. To end the first half, the Orediggers would outscore the Blue Hawks 17 – 11 in the final 10 minutes and head into the locker room up 39-32. Despite being down 7 points heading into the second half, the Blue Hawks had 9 team assists, shot 50% from the 3-point line, and 46% from the field.
Fullerton’s offensive play was a major catalyst in a men’s Basketball game Monday evening where they defeated Los Angeles Trade Technical College. The Hornets won the home opener against the Beavers 88-70. Shooting 47.4% from the field Fullerton impressively scored 41 points by players from the bench. The Hornets also...
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLUC) - After falling behind in the opening minutes the Bay College Norse Men’s Basketball Team (1-0) turned the tide and took over the contest, cruising to a 65-50 win on the road over the Kellogg Community College Bruins in the season opener. It appeared as though...
Comments / 0