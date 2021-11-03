CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Report: Maryland is 2021’s 10th safest state in America

By Nordea Lewis
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2021’s Safest States in America on Wednesday.

WalletHub’s report said that they compared all of the states based on five different categories: personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness.

Maryland ranked in the top ten because the state’s data demonstrated overall safety and preparedness with natural disasters, expenses, and personal safety.

Experts also tracked a decline in crime within some areas of the state. According to SafeWise’s annual Safest Cities report , “violent crime saw a small decrease from 4.7 per 1,000 people to 4.5, and property crime dropped from 20.3 per 1,000 to 19.5.”

Douglas Babcock, the president of Cygnus Security Consulting and the associate director of Safety and Security, stated:

“I believe the real path toward a safe society is better socioeconomic and educational opportunities. While that answer does not address issues that occur today, it is the key to reducing or preventing crime in the future. Educated and economically stable people engage in crime at lower rates than people in failing schools, blighted neighborhoods, and nutrition deserts. Improving these conditions require far more engagement that just the current presidential administration both in term and breadth. We need a generational commitment at the federal, state, and local levels to increasing socioeconomic and educational conditions to generate substantive improvement.”

