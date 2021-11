There were no cougars, no jazz-loving Frenchmen—just a man who wanted to go fast: to finish first, not last. An extreme joyrider who is said to have led police on a hours-long chase through the backroads and backwoods of rural Oregon was finally arrested after breaking into a house and emerging in a stolen Ricky Bobby jumpsuit—as worn by Will Ferrell’s Nascar superstar character in the cult comedy Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO