Lancaster County, NE

Aging Partners Invites Seniors to Omaha Community Playhouse Event

Lincoln, Nebraska
 9 days ago

Seniors are invited to attend the production of “A Christmas Carol” at the Omaha Community Playhouse at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 8.

Cost will be $55 for the event, which includes transportation to and from the playhouse in Omaha from Walmart, 3400 N. 85th St., in Lincoln. Buses will board at 5:15 p.m., leave at 5:30 p.m., and return immediately following the performance. Transportation is available to Walmart from individual residences within the Lincoln city limits for an additional $5.

This will be the Omaha Community Playhouse’s 38th year producing “A Christmas Carol.”

Reservations are required by Wednesday, November 10 and can be made by calling 402-441-7158. For more information on senior center events and activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov/MyCenterNews.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Northeast Lincoln Water Lines Resume Regular Service

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced that residents who live within the area bounded by North 27th and North 70th streets and Fletcher Avenue and Holdrege Street can now resume regular water use. Lincoln Water System has completed water system maintenance that had affected a portion of northeast Lincoln....
Lincoln, Nebraska

Sanitary Pipe Replacement Project Online Meeting Set For November 16

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) invites the public to an online meeting for the Downtown Sanitary Pipe Replacement Project at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 16. Register for the meeting at lincoln.ne.gov/DowntownPipeReplacement. Lincoln Wastewater System will be replacing approximately 900 feet of sanitary pipe downtown. The current infrastructure, located in the...
Lincoln, Nebraska

Aging Partners Hosts Thanksgiving Meals

Aging Partners invites older adults and the public to Thanksgiving meals November 22 through 24 at senior centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Reservations are required by calling the senior center by noon at least two days in advance. Dates and locations are as follows:. Monday, November 22. Belmont Senior...
Lincoln Daily

Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Lincoln

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lincoln: 1. 1550 South St (402) 477-0397; 2. 8201 S 40th St (402) 420-3541; 3. 5010 O St 402-465-0413; 4. 1601 N 84th St 402-467-5157; 5. 5020 N 27th St 402-477-5099; 6. 6001 Village Dr 402-421-1040; 7. 7151 Stacy
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
