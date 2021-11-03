Aging Partners Invites Seniors to Omaha Community Playhouse Event

Seniors are invited to attend the production of “A Christmas Carol” at the Omaha Community Playhouse at 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 8.

Cost will be $55 for the event, which includes transportation to and from the playhouse in Omaha from Walmart, 3400 N. 85th St., in Lincoln. Buses will board at 5:15 p.m., leave at 5:30 p.m., and return immediately following the performance. Transportation is available to Walmart from individual residences within the Lincoln city limits for an additional $5.

This will be the Omaha Community Playhouse’s 38th year producing “A Christmas Carol.”

Reservations are required by Wednesday, November 10 and can be made by calling 402-441-7158. For more information on senior center events and activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov/MyCenterNews.