The Band’s Visit at Shea’s

WKBW-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Murphy, president of Shea’s joins Mel to talk about The Band’s Visit at Shea’s now though November 7th. Michael says it is an incredibly sweet, charming show about...

www.wkbw.com

WKBW-TV

Music Monday – Mel talks with actor James Rana from The Band’s Visit

The Band’s Visit is coming to Shea’s starting tomorrow, November 2nd and runs through November 7th. Mel talked with one of the actors in the play, James Rana. James says he is a huge fan of AM Buffalo. He says he is a great love of great local programming and when he was working with the show in Toronto, he used to watch the show every morning with Linda, and says this show is fantastic and because of online I could watch it every morning.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Shea’s raises curtain for latest show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Shea’s Performing Arts Center raised its curtain last night for the latest show in its lineup. The show is called “The Band’s Visit ” . It tells the story of an Egyptian police band, set to play in Israel. Because of language barriers, they take the wrong bus and end up […]
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo News

Review: Small moments, quiet charms count in 'The Band's Visit'

Despite its 10 Tony Awards, “The Band’s Visit” is not a typical Broadway blockbuster. Its charms are quieter and its colors more muted than those of musicals birthed by Mickey Mouse. That is a good thing – a very good thing. “The Band’s Visit” captures a special moment in time...
BUFFALO, NY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

‘The Band’s Visit’ brings Broadway back to a COVID-fortified Benedum Center

Janet Dacal and Sasson Gabay knew something big was coming. But how long would it last?. The two actors were in Pittsburgh playing Dina and Tewfiq, respectively, in the national tour of the Tony-winning musical “The Band’s Visit.” Gabay began receiving calls from friends back home in Israel about a global pandemic that would soon reach the United States. Guests no longer being allowed backstage after each show raised red flags for Dacal. Eventually, COVID-19 shut down the musical and left everyone involved scrambling.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dawes Plays Roxian; ‘The Band’s Visit’ Re-opens for PNC Broadway; Byham Hosts Keller Williams (Thurs., 10/28/21)

1) Dawes drew a large crowd for their 2017 concert at the Three Rivers Arts Festival. For this Pittsburgh visit you can find them at the Roxian Theatre. An earlier, more post-punk incarnation of the Los Angeles quartet was called “Simon Dawes.” The moniker came from the middle names of members Blake Mills and Taylor Goldsmith. (When Mills left, the group dropped the “Simon.”) The band went in a folk rock direction and in 2009 recorded and released its debut album, North Hills. In 2014, members and brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith played on Lost on the River: The New Basement Tapes. The album was based on uncovered lyrics handwritten by Bob Dylan in 1967 during the recording of material that eventually was released in 1975 on the album The Basement Tapes. Elvis Costello, Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons, Rhiannon Giddens, and many others also contributed. Mills returned to produce Dawes’s 2016 album, 2016’s We’re All Gonna Die. Dawes latest release is 2020’s Good Luck with Whatever. Opening is Erin Rae. 7 p.m. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. (C.M.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
