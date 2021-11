Currituck commissioners approved two requests last Monday for amended sketch plans for Pine Island and Monteray Shores in Corolla. Pine Island requested to convert the upper half of its two-unit cabana into a two-bedroom apartment. Both units were originally planned for storage, but due to housing shortages, the applicant requested the amendment to provide housing for its managers. The board was assured that the appearance and the footprint of the cabana will not change and the lot will continue to be owned by the developer. Commissioner Bob White made a motion for approval; it was accepted unanimously.

