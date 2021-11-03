CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

New Faith Resale store opens its doors

By Olivia Taggart, Curtis Jackson, Carney Porter
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YEdx8_0cllhZxF00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — As cooler temps come rolling in, people might be cleaning out their closets of all their unwanted warm weather clothes.

What better way to get rid of them than to donate to Faith Mission’s newest resale shop that recently opened its doors?

The newest store located at 1205 Lamar offers consumers the chance to purchase gently-used clothes, along with several varieties of household items.

Co-founder of Vernon’s Holiday Spirit Meals passes away

Director of Faith Resale Operations Tim Burney said the building was originally used as storage, and when they were ready to sign the lease to open the building as a shop, the owner signed over the deed for free.

Burney said this store will allow them to further help those in need or facing homelessness.

“A lot of people’s donations, they come with us and donate these goods to help further the Kingdom and help further men and women’s lives to get them restored back to end homelessness,” Burney said.

Burney said something new they have added is an online store as well, where shoppers can order through the website then come pick up their purchased items at the new location.

You can check out their website here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

These major retailers will close their doors Thanksgiving Day 2021

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many big-name retailers are announcing they will be closed this year on Thanksgiving Day. Instead of reaping the benefits of starting Black Friday shopping a day early, these stores will be closing their doors, giving employees the day off, and most likely recharging for the big shopping day that follows. The […]
Texoma's Homepage

“U Can Share Food Drive” to benefit those in need

Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — U can share, that is the message at the U Can Share Food drive is underway at United Supermarkets across the area. The food drive is in collaboration with the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. Market Street’s Assistant Service Manager Ron Smithee said this is their opportunity to help give back […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Vernon, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Business
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
306K+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy