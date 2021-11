Ariel Bautista Alonzo, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday October 10, 2021. Ariel Bautista Alonzo was born in Marikina, Philippines to Odon Alonzo and Ester Bautista Alonzo, on November 23, 1962. He did his studies in the Philippines and graduated high school at Roosevelt College Lamuan. He grew up mostly in the Philippines and then moved to the United States 1979. Ariel was a man of God. He went to church every Sunday and devoted himself to serve God and his fellow beings. He served a church mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Bacolod, Philippines mission teaching people the gospel from 1989-1991. He married Maila Leilani Bala (Acampora) and later remarried to Elel Unica Alonzo on December 7, 2002.

