CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

A look inside Warehouse Cinemas Leitersburg, the new Leitersburg Cinemas

By Emily Yinger
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lo8X4_0cllgyZp00

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Warehouse Cinemas District Manager Kyle Kops remembers working at the old Leitersburg Cinemas over 20 years ago.

“You’ll see the small things that you can tell like you know this is…you wouldn’t find them anywhere else,” said Kops.

Jefferson High School students donate hundreds of socks to community organization

Now he’s back managing the historic theater that closed during the pandemic under the ownership of New Vision Theatres. The movie theater has now reopened under new ownership and has a new name, Warehouse Cinemas Leitersburg.

“I don’t think there’s anyone you can talk to that wouldn’t have some sort of history with Leitersburg Cinemas,” Kops mentioned.

The decades-old building that houses the local movie theater has some upgrades.

“Phase one includes auditoriums 3-10 completely renovated they have all new seats, seat warmers in those seats all new drapery masking, screen floor, everything basically all brand new we also re-did the parking lot and a lot of infrastructure things as well,” said Rich Daughtridge, president/CEO of Warehouse Cinemas.

Billion-dollar budget surplus spurs call for West Virginia tax cuts

More renovations are planned for 2022.

“Phase two which will happen early next year will be auditoriums 1 and 2 and then we’ll also be doing an upgrade with full kitchen a full bar and then also a beer wall a self-serve beer wall actually,” Daughtridge said.

The reopening of the movie theater is keeping the community landmark a part of the history and future of Hagerstown.

“To be able to be back here and reopen it and make some of those changes that were really needed for the theater but yet to still keep the core of it so that the nostalgia remains because we have so many good memories over the years at Leitersburg Cinemas,” Kops exclaimed.

The theater officially opened to the public last week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 2

Related
WDVM 25

2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival details announced

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The National Cherry Blossom Festival launched the 2022 festival and revealed the official artwork on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The festival’s signature events will be held in person from March 20 through April 17, 2022. “D.C. is open and that means that the National Cherry Blossom Festival is back in person,” declared Mayor Muriel Bowser. “In neighborhoods […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Elf on the Shelf – A Christmas Musical coming to Tysons

TYSONS, Va. (WDVM) — Elf on the Shelf – A Christmas Musical is touring the country from Nov. 12, 2021, until Dec. 26, 2021. The special tour will be in the DMV on the Saturday after Thanksgiving for two shows. The show will help families get in the holiday spirit, after spending the holidays during […]
TYSONS, VA
WDVM 25

City of Winchester to hold new holiday event

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Winchester Parks and Recreation Department says it’s not having the parade this year due to COVID concerns that came up in the fall when they were in the middle of planning. The light show is also not happening due to staffing issues. “Nobody was comfortable with getting a […]
WINCHESTER, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
West Virginia State
City
Hagerstown, MD
WDVM 25

Germantown resident keeps holiday spirit alive through decorations

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Germantown resident makes it his mission every year to spread the holiday spirit throughout the neighborhood. 86-year-old Vince Gibbs, who battles cancer, decorates his house from top to bottom so his neighbors can have something to look forward to each year.  Gibbs has spent the past twenty years bringing the […]
GERMANTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Infrastructure#Jefferson High School#New Vision Theatres
WDVM 25

Local dental practice offers free smile makeover

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — A smile goes a very long way, which is why a dental office in Thurmont is offering to treat a lucky resident to a smile makeover. Thurmont Smiles dental office is seeking a resident in the area who can really benefit from a smile makeover. It is an all-expenses-paid procedure. The […]
THURMONT, MD
WDVM 25

Local non-profit supporting LGBTQ+ opens its doors

FREDERICK, M.d (WDVM)– One local non -profit in Frederick, Maryland is opening its doors for the first time embracing the LGBTQ+ community. “We’re providing resources throughout the community, which makes the center very, very unique not just for Frederick because we are the only LGBTQ+ organization in Frederick but also for the entire state of […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy