A look inside Warehouse Cinemas Leitersburg, the new Leitersburg Cinemas

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Warehouse Cinemas District Manager Kyle Kops remembers working at the old Leitersburg Cinemas over 20 years ago.

“You’ll see the small things that you can tell like you know this is…you wouldn’t find them anywhere else,” said Kops.

Now he’s back managing the historic theater that closed during the pandemic under the ownership of New Vision Theatres. The movie theater has now reopened under new ownership and has a new name, Warehouse Cinemas Leitersburg.

“I don’t think there’s anyone you can talk to that wouldn’t have some sort of history with Leitersburg Cinemas,” Kops mentioned.

The decades-old building that houses the local movie theater has some upgrades.

“Phase one includes auditoriums 3-10 completely renovated they have all new seats, seat warmers in those seats all new drapery masking, screen floor, everything basically all brand new we also re-did the parking lot and a lot of infrastructure things as well,” said Rich Daughtridge, president/CEO of Warehouse Cinemas.

More renovations are planned for 2022.

“Phase two which will happen early next year will be auditoriums 1 and 2 and then we’ll also be doing an upgrade with full kitchen a full bar and then also a beer wall a self-serve beer wall actually,” Daughtridge said.

The reopening of the movie theater is keeping the community landmark a part of the history and future of Hagerstown.

“To be able to be back here and reopen it and make some of those changes that were really needed for the theater but yet to still keep the core of it so that the nostalgia remains because we have so many good memories over the years at Leitersburg Cinemas,” Kops exclaimed.

The theater officially opened to the public last week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.