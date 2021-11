The Las Vegas Raiders have released Henry Ruggs following a fatal car crash and his pending felony DUI charges. Our collective hearts here at Dynasty Football Factory go out to all parties involved but understand many may have questions in the fantasy aftermath of Ruggs’ release. We are truly sensitive to the fact that someone lost their life and others are suffering due to this incident and that this is about far more than this little game we all play called fantasy football, but as a company whose ultimate focus is giving fantasy advice, we feel it’s our responsibility to cover the impact this has on the rest of the players and team. It goes without saying, please do not drink and drive. It’s simply not worth the risk.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO