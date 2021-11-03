Independence man sentenced to 22 years for wife's homicide

An Independence man, who previously pleaded guilty to the 2020 fatal shooting of his wife, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for the crime.

Ryan D. Smith, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in August for the death of his wife, Daina M. Smith, according to a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Officers were called to the scene on reports that a man had shot his wife, court documents stated. After arriving, another person on the scene said Ryan had killed Daina, and police attempted to stop him from fleeing the scene.

Ryan was later taken into custody and initially told police the shooting was committed by a stranger.

"The victim’s sons told police that one of them had received a call from a family friend who reported that the defendant told him something bad happened to his mom," the release said. "When he called the defendant, Smith said, 'I shot your mom in the head. I need help.'"

