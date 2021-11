The San Clemente, California-based infusion therapy company reported profits of $31 million, or $1.43 per share, on sales of $336 million for the three months ended September 30, for a bottom-line gain of 24.4% on sales growth of 5.49% compared with Q3 2020. Adjusted to exclude one-time items, earnings per...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO