Dragon Ball Super is teasing the kind of gnarly wish Gas and the Heeters have in mind with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the manga! The Granolah the Survivor arc has been quite the intriguing arc of the manga series as the main foe of the arc might be something other than initially expected. Because rather than the main foe of the arc be the new character the arc itself is named after like in arcs past, this time it seems that the group of characters that have been plotting in secret have something big in mind coming soon.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO