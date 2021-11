Twitter Blue is here and the company was in the mood to celebrate the occasion. Users will now be able to pay $3 a month to be able to undo tweets and get access to a nice reader. All of this was forecast earlier this year and fans are currently reacting to the drop online. There's a lot to parse through and people are split when it comes to effectively putting up a paywall for certain features. However, there will probably be a lot of people who pay for the convenience to do these things within the Twitter ecosystem. Check out some of the tweets from the company down below:

INTERNET ・ 9 HOURS AGO