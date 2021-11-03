Hawkeye: Who's the Avengers-Level Threat?

"OMG trick arrows?!" Yep! Marvel Studios has debuted two more 60-sec trailers for the Hawkeye series, the next superhero TV series connected directly to the MCU after "WandaVision" and "Loki". This one takes place in "post-blip New York City", following the former Avenger Clint Barton. His goal is to get back to his family for Christmas. But only with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a super hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit. This might be pretty dang good, folks! Jeremy Renner returns to co-star with Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, and a fun cast including Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, plus newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Along with "Lucky" the Golden Retriever. The Christmas vibe of this makes it so magical. Actually looking forward to watching this.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO