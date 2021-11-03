CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkeye: Who's the Avengers-Level Threat?

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawkeye is just under a month from release, and Disney's massive marketing machine is doing whatever it can to get as many eyes on the series as possible. After a pair of full-length trailers, Marvel Studios has been busy cutting and releasing shorter advertisements to use as television spots, the latest,...

comicbook.com

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Hulk Series Gets Trailer, Releases THIS Month

While fans anxiously await the arrival of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk series, another new outing for the Green Avenger comes in the form of Marvel Comics’ follow-up to IMMORTAL HULK. Following a trailer release, the new series is set to “reinvent the Hulk”. Dr. Bruce Banner AKA Hulk first appeared in...
TV SERIES
TheSixthAxis

When is Spider-Man coming to Marvel’s Avengers?

When is Spider-Man coming to Marvel’s Avengers? Since the game launched in September 2020, Marvel fans have been excitedly waiting to play as the web slinging superhero. However, due to the problems Marvel’s Avengers experienced when it first went live, updates and expansions were delayed and pushed further down the pipeline, including their previously announced Spider-Man DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
heroichollywood.com

‘Hawkeye’ Star Hailee Steinfeld Ponders Potential Young Avengers Future

Hawkeye actress Hailee Steinfeld pondered over a potential Young Avengers project. With the introduction of certain new characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far in Phase 4 on both the big and small screens, some have speculated that we will be seeing the formation of the Young Avengers in a future project, whether it would be a film or TV series. Hawkeye will be introducing Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, who some fans anticipate could be an integral member for the possible new team.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Alternate Episode of Marvel's What If Would Have Followed '88 Avengers

As they've done with other shows that have concluded on Disney+, Marvel Studios has released a new episode of Marvel's Assembled on the streaming service, this time documenting the development and production of the animated series, Marvel's What If. There's not many behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the show that weren't already revealed in the press or were notably salacious but there was one thing that caught our eye, an episode of the series that was seemingly thought up and then not produced. Near the beginning of Assembled we can see a board with Post-It Notes of what would become the episodes and one....didn't happen.
TV SERIES
First Showing

More Trailers for Marvel's 'Hawkeye' Series Set at Christmas in NYC

"OMG trick arrows?!" Yep! Marvel Studios has debuted two more 60-sec trailers for the Hawkeye series, the next superhero TV series connected directly to the MCU after "WandaVision" and "Loki". This one takes place in "post-blip New York City", following the former Avenger Clint Barton. His goal is to get back to his family for Christmas. But only with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a super hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit. This might be pretty dang good, folks! Jeremy Renner returns to co-star with Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, and a fun cast including Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James, plus newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Along with "Lucky" the Golden Retriever. The Christmas vibe of this makes it so magical. Actually looking forward to watching this.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner Says His Daughter Barely Knows He's Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner will soon be making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Clint Barton in Hawkeye, a new Disney+ series that will premiere next month. Renner recently paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live where he talked about never getting to keep any souvenirs from the Marvel movies. However, he finally requested his Hawkeye costume after making the series, because he wanted to wear it to his daughter's school.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s Hawkeye gets an action-packed new promo

With less than a month to go until the premiere of Hawkeye, Marvel has released an action-packed promo for the Disney+ series which offers another look at Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) as they work together to take down a presence from Barton’s past in time for Christmas; watch it here…
TV SERIES
techraptor.net

Can Marvel's Avengers Survive a Second Year?

Ever since it released on Sept. 4 last year, it seems very little has gone right for Marvel’s Avengers. It’d be extreme to label it a failure considering it still reviewed decently (with its average Metacritic scores ranging from 66 to 73 across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms), and its launch sales were strong. According to GamesIndustry.biz, it was the best-selling game of September and the second highest launch month dollar sales for a superhero game ever, losing only to Insomniac’s Marvel's Spider-Man game. Yet it still failed to turn a profit for Square Enix, and since it’s a live-service title that had already committed itself to years of post-launch support, Square and Crystal Dynamics have spent the last 12 months doing what they can to ensure people keep playing it.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

New Hawkeye Trailer Features A Fun, Deep-Cut Avengers Comic Book Reference

Just like the song in the trailer says, it's the most wonderful time of the year. For Hawkeye's characters, that involves the Christmas holiday season, but for yours truly, it's all about Halloween and spooky fare. So how awesome is it that the latest Hawkeye trailer from Marvel and Disney+ (seen above) features a horror-esque visual that also serves as an extreme deep-cut reference to an Avengers comic from the '90s.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner Confirms Timeline Of Marvel's Hawkeye Series

Marvel star Jeremy Renner is making it clear for fans just when his new Hawkeye series on Disney+ takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Renner was grilled by the night show host for details about Hawkeye - which of course he cannot give. However, there was one matter that Renner was willing to open about: the timeline of when the show's events take place: "It's current. Yeah. I can tell you it takes place pretty much as it's released. It's kind of like a holiday sort of event - if you will.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Captain America’s shield from Avengers: Endgame is going on auction

Captain America’s prop shield, used onscreen by Chris Evans in the climax of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame, is going up for auction next week and has already drawn huge opening bids. The MCU is full of instantly recognisable costumes and props that easily flag each of...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Hawkeye 'Friends Partners' TV Spot Teases Disney+ Premiere

Marvel's Hawkeye TV series has a new TV trailer out, titled "Friends Partners", which plays up the Training Day-style mentoring that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) will give to young markswoman archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). We get a nice scene of The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga as Kate Bishop's mom, presumably meeting Hawkeye for the first time. There's the obligatory Avengers name-drop to get the Marvel fan base riled up, as well as a taste of the buddy cop banter that Barton and Bishop (they sound like characters in a cop procedural) will have. It's a little bit Die Hard, it's a little bit Die Hard With a Vengeance, and it's coming our way this holiday season!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

How Avengers: Endgame Earned Captain America's Classic Battle Cry

Marvel fans waited years to hear Steve Rogers deliver his most memorable line in the MCU. There were hopes that he'd utter "Avengers, assemble" at some point in 2012's The Avengers, seeing as how it was the first time the heroic team was on-screen together. It didn't happen. In 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, Chris Evans' beloved hero started to say it in the closing scene, only for the credits to roll before he could finish. The phrase was certainly built up, which meant that the creative team at Marvel had to make sure it was earned if and when Evans ever said it.
MOVIES

