Marvel said the Iron Fist would be "no more" this week and now they're teasing another character taking up the mantle. The image of Danny Rand walking away from his costume in a trash can was all over social media yesterday. (A cheeky nod to Amazing Spider-Man #50's cover by John Romita.) February 2022 will bring a new version of Iron Fist, the only question now is who that person will be. A lot of people have their guesses, but nothing is certain at this point. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are also getting in on the speculation because retooling like this can sometimes tip off larger plans for characters on the big screen. We all remember the Netflix Defenders characters getting their moment in the sun. It would seem as though their adventures won't directly continue in the MCU. But, there could be larger plans at play here.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO