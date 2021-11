When you dress up as a superhero for a living, Halloween might be the one time of year that you'd expect to get a break from the costume, but for Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner, sometimes there are reasons to suit up that you just can't say no to. The Marvel star took to Instagram on Sunday to share that he was suiting up as Clint Barton again for Halloween for his daughter and her friends. In the short video, Renner shows off his character's quiver of arrows and bow as well as a brief shot of himself in costume before wishing fans a Happy Halloween.

