EXCLUSIVE: UNC Wilmington pays Nikole Hannah-Jones over $16.5K for 55-minute event

By Adam Sabes
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE – The University of North Carolina Wilmington paid 1619 Project writer Nikole Hannah-Jones $16,670 to speak at a 55-minute university event. Nikole Hannah-Jones spoke at a university-sponsored event titled "Nikole Hannah-Jones in Conversation" on November 2 at 7 p.m. According to a copy of the contract between Nikole...

Related
digboston.com

NIKOLE HANNAH-JONES GIVES TALK ON SLAVERY’S LEGACY

The 1619 Project’s creator will give a lecture at the MassArt Art Mueusem. On November 1, from 6:30-8:00 pm, Nikole Hannah-Jones will give a free virtual talk, “Examining Slavery’s Modern Legacy.” The event will be hosted by MassArt Art Museum. The discussion will focus on “slavery’s enduring modern legacy and the reframing of the Black American experience,” according to the MAAM site. Hannah-Jones is a Pulitzer Prize winner who created the 1619 Project, and she is a staff writer at the New York Times Magazine. Her journalism has earned her the MacArthur Fellowship, known as the Genius grant, a Peabody Award, two George Polk Awards and the National Magazine Award three times. She serves as the Knight Chair of Race and Journalism at Howard University, and she is founding the Center for Journalism & Democracy there.
MUSEUMS
portcitydaily.com

1619 Project author Nikole Hannah-Jones to speak at UNCW Tuesday

WILMINGTON — Following UNC-Chapel Hill’s high-profile pursuit of Nikole Hannah-Jones to join its faculty — which became drowned in political controversy this summer and ended with her accepting another offer out of state — the author of the 1619 Project will be in Wilmington as part of UNCW Writers’ Week.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Wilmington#Wilmington University#Q A
CharlotteObserver.com

Nikole Hannah-Jones urges NC educators to fight against ‘anti-history laws’

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones urged supporters of public education in North Carolina on Tuesday to organize to fight “anti-history laws” being promoted by Republican lawmakers. Hannah-Jones said the left hasn’t gotten “mad enough” in opposing the “culture war that has been contrived by the right wing” that has led...
POLITICS
Daily Northwestern

Nikole Hannah-Jones to speak at 2022 MLK Dream Week keynote

Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones will deliver Northwestern’s 2022 MLK Dream Week keynote address, the University announced in a Monday news release. Hannah-Jones won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for The 1619 Project, published in 2019. The multimedia series explores the institutional legacy of slavery in the modern era 400 years after it began in the U.S. as well as the impact Black Americans have had on the country’s identity and culture.
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL

Nikole Hannah-Jones speaks at UNC-W writing workshop

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Nikole Hannah-Jones speaks at UNC-W writing workshop. Nikole Hannah-Jones, who was hired as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative at UNC-Chapel Hill but turned...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
indyweeknc

Nikole Hannah-Jones: "Dark and Scary" Times for Public Education

This story originally published online at N.C. Policy Watch. After four years of President Donald Trump, a global pandemic, and a culture war fueled by the false narrative that Critical Race Theory is taught in public schools, educators and their progressive allies are exhausted and understandably so, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones told attendees of the 2021 Color of Education Virtual Summit.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Vanity Fair

Nikole Hannah-Jones Keeps Her Eyes on the Prize

Nikole Hannah-Jones is tired. Excited and grateful too. But the last two years have sometimes been dark and often exhausting. Her groundbreaking work, the 1619 Project, ignited a fight over who will tell the story of this country and how we think of its identity. But before we could collectively reexamine the legacy of American slavery, then president Donald Trump said the project “warped, distorted, and defiled the American story.” School boards around the nation banned teaching it, likening it to the widely misunderstood legal philosophy known as critical race theory. As the creator and public face of the project, which includes contributions from acclaimed reporters and essayists, Hannah-Jones has received—along with the praise—the brunt of the hate. Her name has become a cultural signifier of the power of investigative journalism, or a dog whistle to the politicians and commentators who use her life’s work as evidence of a conspiracy to take the country away from white people.
CELEBRITIES
littlevillagemag.com

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ 1619 Freedom School aims to empower the next generation of Black leaders in Waterloo

Nikole Hannah-Jones describes herself as “just a girl from Waterloo.” But her career suggests so much more. Hannah-Jones was the recipient of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary for her introductory essay to The New York Times’ The 1619 Project, which discussed slavery as foundational in American history and its legacy seen today in U.S. capitalism, politics, health care, prisons, infrastructure, education and more. She has been named to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People for 2021. And she demonstrates that moving forward in what one feels is right will always be the best option.
WATERLOO, IA
WECT

Groove & Grub event will help DREAMS of Wilmington continue to groove

UNCW Alum’s work to revitalize coral reefs earns him prestigious Earthshot Prize. UNCW alumnus Joe Oliver and his teammates at Coral Vita were awarded a $1.3 million Earthshot Prize for their work to revitalize coral reefs. The Earthshot Prize was created by Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, to reward and recognize innovative work to address global environmental challenge. The first five winners were announced earlier this month.
WILMINGTON, NC
WUSA9

Howard University president says Blackburn Center protest must end

WASHINGTON — Howard University President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick is calling for students to end a sit-in protest that has occupied the Blackburn Center on the campus since October 12. Student demonstrators are demanding representation on the university's board of trustees, and want something to be done to address housing...
WASHINGTON, DC
