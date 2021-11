Rihanna has departed from her iconic pixie cut and is going blonde. Her new hair (or wig, who knows?) debut came with two gifts in one. On Thursday, November 5, Rihanna announced a reissue–a “Rih-issue,” if you will–of her entire catalog on vinyl. In an animated video on Instagram, she teased the rerelease of some of her biggest hits (namely, “Diamonds,” “Work,” “Umbrella,” “Where Have You Been,” “Pour It Up,” and “We Found Love”). All eight albums of her catalog are available for preorder on brightly colored vinyl, shipping on November 11. From A Girl Like Me to Anti, no era of Rihanna will be left untouched! (Personally, I'm eyeing the Rated R vinyl.)

