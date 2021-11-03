CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC begins COVID vaccine rollout for kids between 5 and 11

By Jodi Goldberg
fox5ny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Etta Fisher didn’t even flinch. The 8-year-old was one of the first in this newest age group of kids 5-11 now eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccines. "It’s going to help us get out of the pandemic and it's going to help us stay safe again," she...

