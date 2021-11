Everyone who works a 9-5 job knows that it’s not really 9-5. At least, not when you factor in commute time, breaks, overtime, etc. It can seem a lot like your entire day revolves around work, with only a tiny window of time in the evening left to do whatever you want to do before having to go to bed just to repeat the cycle the very next day.

