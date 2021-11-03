Sinclair Broadcast swings to profit in third quarter as advertising recovery continues

The Co-operative Bank continued progress in its turnaround as it unveiled its third straight quarter of profits.The company struck an upbeat note as it reported trading at least in line with expectations in the update, which came a week after its efforts to buy rival lender TSB were snubbed.Nick Slape, chief executive of the Co-op Bank, told the PA news agency that it will keep its eyes open for potential acquisition opportunities and continues to be interested in a potential deal for TSB despite being rebuffed by its Spanish owner Sabadell “If a possible deal makes sense then we have...

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO