2.5GbE usb support in workstation15?

Display your Chromebook, Windows PC, MacBook, or another device at the perfect height with the HyperDrive 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Stand. This gadget makes typing more comfortable and prevents wrist strain thanks to the 5 ergonomic settings. Simply pick the perfect angle that suits your eye level and comfort for pain-free, all-day typing. Furthermore, it provides enough space to securely hold and display devices up to 17 inches wide. So it’s great for switching between users or multiple devices. Moreover, the HyperDrive 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Stand includes 7 essential ports, including a USB-C 100W PC, USB-A, USB-C, and more. As a result, you can transfer videos or files quickly or power your device fast. Above all, this useful accessory is collapsible and lightweight, allowing you to take it on daily commutes. Or discreetly store it at home after you’ve finished work.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO