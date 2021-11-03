CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2.5GbE usb support in workstation15?

By davdjross
vmware.com
 8 days ago

I'm looking at upgrading my home lab with a new...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

Samsung USB 32Gb drive disconnecting during image creation

VMWare 16.1.2(Also tried 16.2) Samsung 32Gb 3.1 USB drive(Silicon Motion Flash Drive FIT) The Samsung drive is used in a Raspberry Pi as the main hard drive. I am simply using dd to make a image of the drive. After plugging in the USB to the host Windows 10 system...
Cult of Mac

USB connectivity problems plague macOS Monterey users

A growing number of reports from macOS Monterey users suggest Apple’s newest operating system has issues with USB-C hubs and some other USB peripherals — some of which do not work at all. Some users say that while there USB-C hub is detected and most ports work as intended, USB...
GeekyGadgets

Belkin 14 Port Chromebook USB-C hub $190

Belkin has introduces new Chromebook USB-C hub this week equipped with 14 different ports allowing you to connect a wide variety of different peripherals to your setup. The USB-C hub features multi-stream technology (MST) and integrated automatic firmware updates through Chrome OS, providing consumers with hassle-free connectivity and convenience with their peripherals.
cgmagonline.com

HyperX Surpasses 1 Million USB Mics Shipped

The people at HyperX are celebrating a monumental achievement with their audio peripherals. They have announced that they have surpassed one million shipped units of their USB Microphones. The brand leader in gaming peripherals, part of HP Inc., announced today that they have reached this milestone, shipping over a million microphones to Streamers, Podcasters, Gamers, Students and Work From Home employees alike.
technewstoday.com

What Is USB BIOS Flashback?

USB BIOS Flashback is a way to update your motherboard’s BIOS without entering the BIOS menu or using your operating system. To use it, you need to connect a USB device containing an updated BIOS file and press and hold the BIOS Flashback button on the back of your motherboard for at least three seconds.
mobilesyrup.com

Some users experiencing USB bugs in macOS Monterey

As macOS Monterey rolls out to Macs around the world, some users are experiencing a bug related to USB-C hubs no longer working with their Mac. A report published by Cult of Mac outlines a Reddit user that found their MacBook Pro hub’s USB-C ports stopped working after updating to Monterey, but that their HDMI port still functioned normally. The user was able to remedy this by using an official Apple-certified hub.
adafruit.com

An Embedded USB Device stack in Ada #USB #TinyUSB @AdaCoreCompany

The AdaCore blog discusses building an embedded USB Device stack in Ada. USB is a complex protocol stack without a lot of beginner-friendly documentation available online. And up until a few years ago, USB stacks provided by hardware vendors were the only option. Things are changing now with, for instance,...
maketecheasier.com

6 of the Best Super Portable USB Flash Drives

Are you in the market for a USB flash drive so tiny you’ll barely notice it hanging off your keychain? There are a number of super small, ultra portable USB flash drives available. Read on to explore our choices of six of the best portable USB drives. Content. 1. Transcend...
vmware.com

Tuning ESXi 6.5 for 100 GbE networking

I'm setting up a single ESXi host that has its datastores on a TrueNAS Core box. The datastores are served up via iSCSI. The two boxes are directly connected via a single 100GbE DAC (both systems have a Mellanox Connect-X 5 100GbE card). Are there any best practices / tips...
Gadget Flow

HyperDrive 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Stand supports laptops up to 17” & includes 7 integrated ports

Display your Chromebook, Windows PC, MacBook, or another device at the perfect height with the HyperDrive 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Stand. This gadget makes typing more comfortable and prevents wrist strain thanks to the 5 ergonomic settings. Simply pick the perfect angle that suits your eye level and comfort for pain-free, all-day typing. Furthermore, it provides enough space to securely hold and display devices up to 17 inches wide. So it’s great for switching between users or multiple devices. Moreover, the HyperDrive 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Stand includes 7 essential ports, including a USB-C 100W PC, USB-A, USB-C, and more. As a result, you can transfer videos or files quickly or power your device fast. Above all, this useful accessory is collapsible and lightweight, allowing you to take it on daily commutes. Or discreetly store it at home after you’ve finished work.
adafruit.com

How to use USB devices in Windows Subsystem for Linux #Windows #USB #Linux #WSL

Up until now, Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) in Win10/11 hasn’t been able to use USB, limiting WSL’s ability to be used for embedded development. Ben at Microsoft posts how the networking features in both OSes can be bridged using an open source utility to finally bring some USB goodness to Linux under Windows.
vmware.com

Re: Workstation pro 16.2 Crashes

While creating a new virtual machine with the "New Virtual Machine Wizard" If I select(click) the "Customize Hardware) The entire VMWare Workstation interface crashes. Faulting application name: vmware.exe, version: 16.2.0.15969, time stamp: 0x61643730. Faulting module name: ucrtbase.dll, version: 10.0.22000.1, time stamp: 0xcb34958a. Faulting application path: C:\Program Files (x86)\VMware\VMware Workstation\vmware.exe. ‎11-01-2021...
vmware.com

vSphere ESXi 6.5 iSCSI Only Finding One Path

So I have three storage arrays, all that have two paths assigned to them. However, only one path is discovered when I bind two network ports. However when I bind only one network port, I get two paths. Storage Network: 10.10.0.0/22 (255.255.252.0) Host vmk2 iSCSI-B: 10.10.2.132/22. iSCSI-Dev1-A: 10.10.1.1/22. iSCSI-Dev1-B: 10.10.2.1/22.
vmware.com

Re: VMWare Workstation 16.2.1 VMs power off

VMWare Workstation 16.2.1 VMs power off — So I just installed Workstation 16.2.1 and now when I start a VM it will start to boot, but as soon as I click in the VMs tab the VM powers off. Host is Windows 10 21H1 and I've booted three different guests, Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows XP.
vmware.com

Where is the "env-check" command in vCD cell gone?

I had a situation where my customer could not open a console to any of his virtuals- the connection would timeout. Performing a TELNET from the client to the vCD VIP on port 8443 would show the port not responding. I have 3 vCD cells, and tested each one, same problem. I rebooted cell 01 and once up, cells 01 & 03 were working OK, cell 02 is still down.
vmware.com

Need to validate if vMotion lead to guest MSCS failover.

After the vMotion of One node of the MSCS virtual machine, Failover triggered at the guest Cluster level, Here would like to understand the reason behind it. Failover cluster nodes use the network to send heartbeat packets to other nodes of the cluster. If a node does not receive a response from another node for a specified period of time, the cluster removes the node from cluster membership. By default, a guest cluster node is considered down if it does not respond within 5 seconds. Other nodes that are members of the cluster will take over any clustered roles that were running on the removed node.
vmware.com

vRO 7 Action Execution logs

I have an action in vRO 7 and I am executing it using REST api. the the action script I have multiple system.log statements. I am not sure how I can get this logs extracted as need top check the Action execution/run status as well as messages in it. I...
vmware.com

Host Unable to ping Guest (VMware)

VMWare Version - VMware Workstation Player 16. I was unable to ping the Guest IP from Host. However, when I tried to ping Host IP from Guest (VM), it was successful. By default, the network adapter used in the VM is NAT. Tried install the same installer in other pc , the VM was successfully installed and both Guest and Host can ping each other (Network adapter used is also NAT).
vmware.com

Download Patch definition failed

The proxy is configured like our other VCSAs which running on 6.7. Yes I know on 7.x the proxy settings from Lifecycle Manager have to be managed in the Appliance. If I try to download Patch Definitions, the task is ending with the following error:. Download patch definitions task failed...
vmware.com

GPU pass through failed on HP EliteDesk 800 G8 TOWER

I'm trying to pass through a RTX 3070 card installed in the host (EliteDesk) to Ubuntu 18.04. EliteDesk Intel Core-i9 11900 / RTX 3070 LHR 8GB VRAM / 64GB Memory: https://support.hp.com/lv-en/document/c07587562. Host's BIOS is EFI mode. Guest's BIOS is Legacy BIOS mode. It seems that the guest OS hung in...
