The Mets have extended qualifying offers to both Michael Conforto and Noah Syndergaard. While Conforto is coming off a down year, he is expected to reject the QO in favor of free agency. Syndergaard, on the other hand, has called the QO “something that I’m hoping for” and lost almost all of his 2021 season to Tommy John surgery and subsequent setbacks, is more likely to accept. Both players have until November 17 to make their decision.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO