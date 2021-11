When you're honoring the timeless talent and style of Missy Elliott, you have no choice but to include some form of leather in your outfit. On Monday, Ciara celebrated the career of her "mentor and big sister" Missy as she received her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and there's no doubt that she understood the assignment. Ciara donned an all-leather pantsuit with a sleek bustier top, an edgy collar with sleeves, and loose pants that had belts wrapped around each of her ankles. Missy has rocked many a leather ensemble throughout her career, and Ciara's take on her mentor's style is making us do a double take.

