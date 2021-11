The Harmony Grove Hornets went into Friday night expecting a fight from the Rison Wildcats, and that is exactly what they got. The Hornets went into the game without several of their best offensive and defensive players. They needed some players to step up as the Hornets found themselves down 22-14 at halftime. Instead of panicking, Harmony Grove came out determined to remain strong at the line of scrimmage. The Hornets got going in the third quarter and kept the lead as they finished out the game with a 41-30 win at home on senior night.

RISON, AR ・ 13 DAYS AGO