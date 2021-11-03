Billions of dollars available for Americans still struggling without fourth stimulus check, but states aren’t paying residents. How much are you owed?

Many states were given financial aid following the pandemic disrupting and upending people’s lives. Many may not see that money though.

A lot of governors in states decided to reroute that money to different needs within the state instead of giving it to residents in the form of checks like some states chose to do.

Alabama received $1.9 billion in CARES Act money, then reallocated it to infrastructure and staffing issues.

$12.3 was used for hospital staffing shortages, and more was used to construct new prisons.

Governor Kay Ivey stands behind her choice and stated that a fiscally conservative plan has been crafted.

Hawaii wanted to give teachers $2,200 that worked during the pandemic, but Governor David Ige blocked it from happening.

He stated that lawmakers don’t have the authority on how to utilize federal money.

Kansas had over $17 million in unclaimed stimulus checks. 12,921 checks that went out under Trump’s presidency were refused, paid back, or just not cashed.

Louisiana has allocated $40 million towards a literacy program to bolster reading skills and catch kids up to their grade levels.

Mississippi was given $1.8 billion and will be using it for water and sewer systems, roads, public transit, and broadband.

Montana was given $1.25 billion from the CARES Act and plans to use most of it for water and sewer projects. They are also using it to help struggling renters impacted by the pandemic with $2,200 for past rent, $300 for past utilities, and $50 for internet.

Pennsylvania is looking to use the money to pass that Pennsylvania Rescue Plan. This plan breaks the money up by putting $170 million toward childcare including $100 million for new childcare facilities, $50 million to help onsite childcare facilities, and $20 million to provide high quality care for children.

Finally, South Carolina received $906,880,279 from the CARES Act but announced residents will not be getting stimulus checks.

