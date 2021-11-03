CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Billions of dollars available for Americans still struggling without fourth stimulus check, but states aren’t paying residents. How much are you owed?

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago

Many states were given financial aid following the pandemic disrupting and upending people’s lives. Many may not see that money though.

A lot of governors in states decided to reroute that money to different needs within the state instead of giving it to residents in the form of checks like some states chose to do.

Alabama received $1.9 billion in CARES Act money, then reallocated it to infrastructure and staffing issues.

$12.3 was used for hospital staffing shortages, and more was used to construct new prisons.

Governor Kay Ivey stands behind her choice and stated that a fiscally conservative plan has been crafted.

Hawaii wanted to give teachers $2,200 that worked during the pandemic, but Governor David Ige blocked it from happening.

He stated that lawmakers don’t have the authority on how to utilize federal money.

Kansas had over $17 million in unclaimed stimulus checks. 12,921 checks that went out under Trump’s presidency were refused, paid back, or just not cashed.

Louisiana has allocated $40 million towards a literacy program to bolster reading skills and catch kids up to their grade levels.

Mississippi was given $1.8 billion and will be using it for water and sewer systems, roads, public transit, and broadband.

Montana was given $1.25 billion from the CARES Act and plans to use most of it for water and sewer projects. They are also using it to help struggling renters impacted by the pandemic with $2,200 for past rent, $300 for past utilities, and $50 for internet.

Pennsylvania is looking to use the money to pass that Pennsylvania Rescue Plan. This plan breaks the money up by putting $170 million toward childcare including $100 million for new childcare facilities, $50 million to help onsite childcare facilities, and $20 million to provide high quality care for children.

Finally, South Carolina received $906,880,279 from the CARES Act but announced residents will not be getting stimulus checks.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBoMs_0cllc6IM00
UPDATE: Teens charged with arson after fire destroys Palmyra Coin-Op Laundry

State police say two juveniles have been arrested after the fire that destroyed a laundromat in the village of Palmyra ... MORE

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Thursday that the 74-year-old Canandaigua woman who was struck by a driver on ... MORE

As the weather officially enters the cold season outside, action will hit a fever pitch inside gyms across Section V ...

Comments / 76

Guest
6d ago

All this money should have helped the people .. imagine that .. big payday for some just not for the people who really needed it ...

Reply(3)
20
Jayne Miller
6d ago

Apparently with PA sinking all their funding into child care and nothing else, how about taking into consideration the elderly that are struggling!! No elderly person receiving SS should ever have to make a choice between food and medication!! How about splitting that in half and take half for child care and half for our struggling senior citizens!!

Reply
15
Sandy Busby
6d ago

I am from Mississippi an our governor doesn't care about helping people just his self!! I am a senior citizen on unemployment an he cut it all off. who does that but someone who doesn't care!! He needs to go!!!!

Reply
8
Related
WKRC

1 million new stimulus checks were just sent, and here's who got them

(WKRC) - Four rounds of payments went out to most Americans, the most recent of which was a $1,400 payment from the American Rescue Plan that President joe Biden signed into law in March. Right now, Congress continues to debate Biden's massive infrastructure plan. While not directly a stimulus payment, the massive amount of spending will likely deliver a huge boost to the American economy.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ige
Person
Kay Ivey
Asbury Park Press

State launches one-time cash benefit aid for individuals ineligible for federal stimulus

State officials have launched a one-time, cash benefit program for those ineligible for last year's federal stimulus programs or unemployment benefits. Undocumented immigrants and other eligible individuals can apply for the Excluded New Jerseyans Fund and receive up to $1,000 and a maximum of $2,000 per household. The assistance comes after immigrant rights groups across the state demanded financial support for immigrant laborers who lost their jobs during the pandemic.
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Are people who collect social security getting a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400? Advocates ask Congress to approve it

The Senior Citizens League, which advocates for senior citizens, has sent a letter to Congress calling on them to approve a fourth stimulus check for the population. The letter is asking for a check in the amount of $1,400 be sent to them after they’ve learned they spent their savings and are down to eating one meal per day. Some have shared with the League that they’re cutting their pills in half to stretch their prescription drugs that they can no longer afford.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Financial Aid#Pennsylvania Rescue Plan
republicmonews.com

Surprise Stimulus Check: Millions of American Families, Individuals Are About To Receive Another Payment; You Are Lucky If You Live In These States

States throughout the nation have stepped up in recent months to issue their own Surprise Stimulus Checks while waiting for Fourth Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR, in the third wave of direct stimulus funding, the IRS has delivered more than 169 million payments, with more than 2 million taxpayers getting $1,400 checks in July. However, some politicians are pressing for the fourth wave of stimulus funding, which would be delivered in installments until the pandemic is over.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Best Life

These 5 U.S. States Will Pay You to Move There

The pandemic shook up life for a lot of people around the country: Work went remote, changes in work-life priorities prompted people to quit their jobs en masse, and home prices skyrocketed in urban centers. For some, this made it an ideal time to ponder a big move. If that sounds like you, you're in luck—there are states around the country that will actually pay you to move there. With research from William Russell, which provides insurance to expats, here's more about what states are offering what incentives, and why.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy