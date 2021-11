CHICAGO - An effort is now underway in Rogers Park to change the name of a park that's right now named after a corrupt former public official. Paschen Park on the 1900 Block of West Lunt is named after Christian Paschen, a former Chicago Building Commissioner who did prison time for tax evasion back in the 1930's. But a group is now working to change the name to "Pollard Family Park," in honor of one of the most remarkable families in Chicago history.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO