Michigan’s bottle deposit law has been a part of life for consumers, retailers and beverage distributors since the 1970s. At 10 cents a pop, it’s tied with Oregon for the highest bottle deposit law in the country — and it promotes recycling. In 2019, before the disruption of COVID-19, Michiganders brought back about 89% of returnable containers. Though Michigan’s rate of return has been in a slight decline, it’s still higher than any of the other nine states that have deposit laws.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO