When it comes to cooking turkeys, you get one, maybe two chances a year max to get it right. Make sure the centerpiece of your holiday table shines by investing in a flavorful bird that was raised naturally by farmers who care. If you’re cooking your own, you want to make sure you get the highest quality raw gobbler, but there are plenty of spots now that will kick-start the process for you, so you’ll be doing less cooking on the big day. These seven turkeys—whole and raw, brined and smoked, or seasoned and roasted—are available online from trusted purveyors, ones you won’t see doing business in a big-box grocery store’s freezer section. Pre-order one now and worry about the green bean casserole later.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO