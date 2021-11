The singer and her hip-hop producer husband, whose given name is. , made headlines when they dropped $20.8 million on the ultramodern cliffside home. Over the past couple of years, the powerhouse duo have proceeded to make the remarkable residence their own. They recently opened up their home to Architectural Digest, so we could get a peek inside their Southern California space. After watching the video, we love what they've done to the place. But first, a little background...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO