WFT's Montez Sweat could miss a month with jaw fracture: reports

The Washington Football Team suffered a brutal blow to their defense this week.

According to 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen , defensive end Montez Sweat could miss up to a month with a fracture in his jaw, which he sustained in Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , the fracture does not require surgery but he is prohibited from physical contact for a month while also altering his diet.

The third-year pass rusher out of Mississippi State was putting together a solid season thus far in 2021. He had four sacks, two forced fumbles and 19 tackles through eight games.

Washington, who sits third in the NFC East at 2-6, has a bye this week and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on deck in Week 10.

