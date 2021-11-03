CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WFT's Montez Sweat could miss a month with jaw fracture: reports

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lj7nx_0cllbIq200

The Washington Football Team suffered a brutal blow to their defense this week.

According to 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen , defensive end Montez Sweat could miss up to a month with a fracture in his jaw, which he sustained in Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , the fracture does not require surgery but he is prohibited from physical contact for a month while also altering his diet.

The third-year pass rusher out of Mississippi State was putting together a solid season thus far in 2021. He had four sacks, two forced fumbles and 19 tackles through eight games.

Washington, who sits third in the NFC East at 2-6, has a bye this week and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on deck in Week 10.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
ClutchPoints

LeSean McCoy drops truth bomb on Zach Ertz’s Eagles departure

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith has theory about how Aaron Rodgers got Covid-19

On Wednesday. news broke that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had not only tested positive for Covid-19 but he had never been vaccinated in the first place. While it remains unclear how Rodgers got the virus and there are plenty of questions regarding the way he’s handled himself in this situation, there are also lots of opinions out there about him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaw#Fracture#Miss A#American Football#Wft#The Denver Broncos#Nfl Network#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Antonio Brown News

The Buccaneers offense is elite when it’s at full strength. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay may be without veteran wideout Antonio Brown for a bit longer than previously expected. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced on Monday that Brown is still donning a walking boot, meaning it’s probably a longshot he plays against Washington this Sunday.
NFL
247Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott reveals severity of injury after loss to Broncos

During their blowout loss at home on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys saw star running back Ezekiel Elliott battle through an injury to his leg that resulted in him having a significant limp during the game. After the game, Elliott said that it was a previous injury he had been battling and it was agitated on Sunday.
NFL
GATOR 99.5

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

46K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy