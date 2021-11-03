CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Beach, AL

From rescue to release, rare sea turtle back home in the Gulf of Mexico

By Debbie Williams
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxdmB_0cllZe3e00

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. ( WKRG ) — An adult Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle is back home after accidentally being caught last month by a surf fisherman in Orange Beach.

“The hook had caught her in the front left flipper,” says Donna Martin, who was on the beach that day but not for long after hearing there was a sea turtle in distress. “I jumped in the water and she was okay indeed. She was scared and she was strong.”

Military display at Robertsdale High School seeks to educate and honor veterans

That was a little over two weeks ago. Now, with a clean bill of health and a new GPS tracker, one of the most endangered sea turtles in the world has a new lease on life.

Theresa Madrigal is the stranding coordinator for the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport, Mississippi. She says every time the turtle comes up for air they will be able to track the turtle’s movements.

“We can get great info in particular with an adult turtle of where she goes this time of year, where her foraging grounds are during the winter months.”

A close encounter with a sea turtle is something rare. Donna Martin says it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that she would happily do again.

“Everyone that we can protect and get back out there gives them a fighting chance to continue on so our kids and grandkids can experience this wonder.”

Anyone who hooks a sea turtle or comes in contact with a sea turtle injured or in distress call 866-SEA-TURTLE for help.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

It’s peanut butter time in northwest Florida

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Thanksgiving spirit is showing through Okaloosa County with the final push for the Peanut Butter Challenge. The food drive collects jars of various peanut butter every year to be donated to local food pantries to help feed families in need. To take it a step further, the counties in Northwest […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange Beach, AL
State
Mississippi State
State
New Mexico State
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Orange Beach, AL
Lifestyle
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
WKRG News 5

Myrtle Beach trash bin washes ashore in Ireland

Many people leave South Carolina vacation destination Myrtle Beach with a souvenir. For a family in Ireland, an unwanted souvenir left the city, traveled thousands of miles and found them when a barnacle-crusted city trash bin washed ashore.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#The Gulf Of Mexico#Endangered Sea Turtles#Weather#Robertsdale High School#Gps
WKRG News 5

Cheers! Booze delivery, wine shipments begin in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabamians can now get limited quantities of beer, wine and spirits delivered to their homes after the first companies have gotten licensed to provide the service. The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board said Monday that four companies have gotten licensed to deliver alcoholic beverages. Those companies are Shipt, Dippi, Pick Up […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Hurlburt Field conducting emergency readiness exercise Nov. 10

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (WKRG) — The 1st Special Operations Wing will be conducting an emergency readiness exercise Nov. 10 to maintain contingency preparedness. There will be an increase in emergency response activity. People will see response vehicles and first responders and hear giant voice notifications throughout the day. If you have any questions, call the […]
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
WKRG News 5

Medical Moment: Infant Sleep Safety

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s medical moment focuses on infant sleep safety. Nekia Fairley, a registered nurse with USA Health joins WKRG News 5 to discuss this subject. Questions tackled in today’s interview includes: What should and shouldn’t be in a baby’s crib? Why is it important to keep everything out of a crib […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
WKRG News 5

Fish River bridge to temporarily close for inspection

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — County Road 32 at the Fish River Bridge will be impassable to through traffic from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 15, for a bridge inspection. Motorists are encouraged to use the suggested detour route provided in the map below. The Baldwin County Highway Department says weather delays could […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

ALEA searching for missing Opelika man on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY (WRBL) – Troopers of the Alabama law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division informed media outlets in a news release of their search for an Opelika man on Lake Martin. The missing boater is Roger Milby, 58, of Opelika. Milby’s wife reported him missing to the Alex City Police Department. His boat was […]
OPELIKA, AL
WKRG News 5

Confusion about over-crowding at Morgan Wallen concert cleared up

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crowd concerns over the Morgan Wallen concert in Mobile were fueled by Facebook rumors. WKRG News 5’s team has seen post after post after post on social media of Morgan Wallen fans selling their tickets or concerned about Friday’s concert. So we started digging — looking into those concerns and what […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Destin library goes mobile with new app

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Library Cooperate launched a new app for Apple and Android smart devices widening access to the Destin Library. The app is called ‘Aspen LiDA’ and contains the entire library catalog and allows users to put items on hold. The app partners with the library’s website, www.readokaloosa.org. Users will […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy