Connor McDavid was up to his usual tricks, as the Edmonton Oilers notched an impressive comeback victory over the New York Rangers Friday night. After falling behind 4-1 in the second period, the Oilers rallied back in the third and overtime to win the contest 6-5. Edmonton scored three goals in the final frame of regulation -- one of them being a phenomenal show of stick work by McDavid. His sensational goal tied the game at five, giving his team momentum to squeak out the victory.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO