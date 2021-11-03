CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

AHLA Statement on Pandemic Risk Insurance Act of 2021

Hotel Online
 9 days ago

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the sole national association representing all segments of the U.S. lodging industry. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on...

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVR-TV

Pandemic black market putting consumers at risk

CHICAGO — While public health officials continue to wrestle with a global pandemic, crooks have been using the crisis as an opportunity to make a profit. Vendors are peddling fake vaccine cards on the dark web and consumers are ordering purported therapeutic drugs from dubious international sources. Tens of millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Beach Radio

Even with pandemic-era help, health insurance access varies in NJ

TRENTON – Rates of health insurance coverage in New Jersey continue to vary by race, age, income, education and geographic lines, says a New Jersey Policy Perspective report that warns the disparities could worse further once pandemic-era federal help expires next year. Black and Hispanic residents still face more barriers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SmartAsset

Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance

When you reach retirement age, Medicare insurance offers basic medical insurance protection for your health needs. However, this coverage is basic and does not cover all of the costs for covered medical services and supplies. Medicare supplemental insurance policies are … Continue reading → The post Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
Hotel Online

Altium Insurance Services Introducing Innovative Hospitality Pandemic Insurance

Underwritten by one of the world’s largest insurance carriers, Hospitality Pandemic Insurance provides protection against the loss of revenue experienced by a hotel franchisor, franchisee, management company, REIT, or operating company when a pandemic strikes; Exclusive product marketed by Belmonte Consulting LLC. NEW YORK — November 9, 2021 —Altium Insurance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Shore News Network

Beazley CEO warns of pandemic-linked litigation risks

LONDON (Reuters) – The head of Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley said on Friday there were rising litigation risks linked to COVID-19 as economies emerge from the pandemic and workers head back to the office. Corporate risk has been elevated since the onset of the health crisis, Adrian Cox, who...
BUSINESS
flickdirect.com

Pandemic Insurance For Films Gets An Update

The second iteration of Rep. Carolyn Maloney's (D-NY) bill to help U.S. businesses may breathe new life into Hollywood, helping the independent film industry survive the financial hit of Covid and future pandemics. Costs and risks for independent production soared after private insurers, hit by Covid claims and heavy losses,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Ahla#Safe Stay
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNBC

Did it for the money: This 32-year-old joined the Army for a $300,000 dental school scholarship

Andrew Vo was raised in Huntington Beach, California by his mother, a refugee from Vietnam. "My parents immigrated from Vietnam during the Vietnam War, so we didn't have much growing up. We were considered lower class," he says, humbly comparing his own childhood to that of his mother's, who grew up living in a one-bedroom apartment with 9 brothers and sisters. "My mom literally worked every single day of her life to help support the family, her siblings, because she lost her parents at a very young age during the Vietnam War."
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy