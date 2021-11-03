CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Super Mombo Quest

By Orube Game Studio
TouchArcade
 6 days ago

Super Mombo Quest is an action-packed precision platformer! A metroidvania with classic arcade mechanics, featuring some…. Super Mombo Quest is an action-packed precision platformer! A metroidvania with classic arcade mechanics, featuring some crazy combat, challenging combos and plenty of collectibles - all in...

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalchumps.com

Major update hits Gordian Quest

SINGAPORE — Oct. 28, 2021 — Indie game studio Mixed Realms has launched the latest major update for the roguelite party-based deck-building RPG Gordian Quest on Steam Early Access, which brings new story content for the campaign, the long-awaited introduction of PvP, leaderboards, and additional gameplay improvements. Here’s what’s new...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Genshin Impact Path of the Taishou Quest Guide

We’re sure that most of the Travelers are having a fun time with the Labyrinth Warriors event but are itching to get their hands on the 4-star Pyro claymore user, Xinyan. Completing the Mystic Onmyou Chamber rewards Aged Tokens. With enough Aged Tokens and if you meet all the requirements for Blazing Unison, you can invite “Blazing Riff” Xinyan (Pyro). One of the requirements in acquiring Xinyan is to complete the quest Path of the Taishou.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How to start the legendary weapon quest in New World

If you're wondering how to start the legendary weapon quests in New World, there are a few things you need to do before it shows up. One of those requirements is hitting level 60, so if you're not quite there yet, our leveling guide should help you out. Once you...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Genshin Impact Octave of the Maushiro World Quest Guide

Travelers have just recently discovered Tsurumi Island and they’re ready to clear the mist surrounding it. The quest is the second quest of the Through the Mist questline. Requirements for Octave of the Maushiro World Quest. Travelers will need to have cleared the previous quest, A Particularly Particular Author, which...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Chase
realsport101.com

How to Complete All Fortnite Cube Queen Quests

After months of teases and leaks, the mystery battle pass character is finally live in Fortnite Season 8. As expected, the Cube Queen is now live in-game and you can complete her quests to unlock her skin. Below, we have a breakdown of all Fortnite Cube Queen Quests and how to complete them.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Where to Find Candy for Hollowhead's Quest in Fortnite

Here's where to find candy for Hollowhead's quest in Fortnite. The Fortnitemares celebrations are still going strong. Hollowhead has appeared and is offering some new challenges to willing players. One quest in particular asks players to locate and gather up some candy. At first, you might find yourself wandering around to no avail. But, just like Trick-or-Treating, your best bet on finding some candy will be in places with houses or neighborhoods.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to complete the Fish for clues quest in Moonglow Bay

Fish for clues is a story quest within Moonglow Bay that is part of The Monster of Moonglow main questline. After investing 300 seashells into the Cozy Cavern, the protagonist speaks with Elvice inside. He tells you about some destroyed ruins near the Perching Isles, which might hold clues surrounding the town’s elusive monster.
HOBBIES
CNET

Best Oculus Quest 2 accessories for 2021

The powerful and affordable Oculus Quest 2 brings virtual reality as close as it's ever been to the mainstream. Facebook's VR gaming system is cable-free, which is a must-have for a truly great VR experience. While prices start at $299 for the 128GB version, it's pretty bare-bones: the VR headset and two controllers. And while you can play with the Oculus Quest 2 just like that, a slew of accessories are available to take your VR experience to the next level.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Details Super Mombo
Digital Trends

How to connect an Oculus Quest 2 to a PC

You can connect an Oculus Quest 2 to a PC in two ways: using an Oculus Link cable (or another high-quality USB-C cable) or wirelessly, using Air Link. This will unlock a range of PC-only VR experiences and let you use the power of your PC to deliver greater on-screen visuals.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi to Release in Japan in December

Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi will release in Japan on December 1, 2021. This information came via a new trailer, which further highlighted how gameplay will function in the mobile game. In mid-October, pre-registration for Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi began in Japan. While a western release is planned, there is currently no word of a potential release date. [Thanks, Gematsu!]
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Artifact - 3D puzzle

Artifact is an imagination stirring 3D puzzle where you move and rotate objects to assemble shattered ceramic works. Ins…. Artifact is an imagination stirring 3D puzzle where you move and rotate objects to assemble shattered ceramic works. Inspired by kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery. The game contains 40 puzzles in five themes with unique atmosphere and music: Greece, Egypt, China, America, Africa. Artifact combines stunning visuals with relaxing and captivating gameplay. The game has simple intuitive controls and include visual hints. Rotate a base and move the fragments to assemble art object: a Greek amphora, a Chinese vase or an Egyptian statue. The game has beautiful highly detailed 3D graphics and pleasant audio. Atmospheric ethnic music composed specifically for the game. Made for adults and kids alike. * 40 puzzles in 5 themes * Unique mechanics * Gorgeous photorealistic graphics * 3D parallax tilt effect * Atmospheric audio * Simple intuitive touch controls.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
TouchArcade

Super Asqr

Super Asqr is all about a square, trapped in a collection of mazes, where you control him with your thumb and guide him …. Super Asqr is all about a square, trapped in a collection of mazes, where you control him with your thumb and guide him through many obstacles to reach out the exit point. Not so easy though, each maze has been equipped with obstacles and deadly hazards, such as red walls, moving orange blocks, lasers, mines and many more. With avoiding all of these, you need to reach to the green zone to move into the next one. Each maze also contains three stars to collect, don't forget them to achieve the perfect level play. You need to think hard and play fast in order to overcome the levels, so be prepared! With being elegant in Visual and superb in Audio, Super Asqr offers hours of fun for gamers on any age!
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Complete Your Fathers Quest in ENCODYA

In a dystopian future, smiles can be few and far in between. That is, unless you have a robotic guardian who’s a bit on the clumsy side. Inspired by the likes of Studio Ghibli, Blade Runner and Monkey Island, ENCODYA arrives today on Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. In ENCODYA,...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Tales of Luminaria - Anime RPG

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Tales of Luminaria is a new Tales anime RPG game for mobile! You can enjoy a high-quality anime RPG game with 21 protago…. Tales of Luminaria is a new Tales anime RPG game for mobile! You can enjoy a high-quality anime RPG game with 21 protagonists. Find your favorite character and explore the world of Tales together! ●Recommended for people who: -Want to play an epic anime RPG with an intricate storyline set in a fantasy world. -Have played RPG games from the Tales series. -Love Japanese anime and games and are looking for a new Japanese RPG. -Are searching for a 3D action RPG and adventure RPG. -Want to play an anime RPG game that has many attractive characters. -Play MMORPGs and online RPGs. -Want to play an action RPG and a 3d RPG. -Enjoy beautiful graphics and anime images in RPG games. -Want to play an anime adventure RPG that they can enjoy with friends in multiplayer battles. -Want to play a high-quality anime RPG. -Love Japanese manga and anime games. ●The Story of Tales of Luminaria Each of the 21 protagonists has a different purpose and distinct storyline in which they must follow the path they believe in. Despite frustrating challenges, they grow steadily, and confront them strongly! Choose a protagonist and help them survive this turbulent world with utmost concentration ! You will also meet various characters you have never seen before, yet grow to love them deeply! ●Worldview In this world, prosperity is built by the “Mana” produced by the mysterious giant life form“ Primordial Beasts” that transcends human knowledge. The Federation, regards Primordial Beasts as sacred and emphasizes coexistence with nature, while the Empire depends on Primordial Beasts as energy source to develop their technology and civilization. Through this battle of conflicting ideas of justice, the thoughts of both enemies and friends are shown from various angles! ●Action With cell graphic-like visuals that coexist with profoundness and beauty, such as a map with a sense of depth and atmosphere, you can freely explore a vast and alluring location! The game sequence has been designed to ensure that battles and events proceed seamlessly and at a good pace. Basic Attack /Technique/ Secret Mystery can be activated by tapping and flicking. Each action and operation system has its own characteristics, expressing the characters’ individuality! 【Tales of Luminaria Official site】 https://luminaria-en.tales-ch.jp/ 【Tales of Luminaria Official Twitter】 https://twitter.com/to_luminaria_en BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. Website: https://bandainamcoent.co.jp/english/ By downloading or installing this app, you agree to the BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Terms of Service. Terms of Service: https://legal.bandainamcoent.co.jp/terms/ Privacy Policy: https://legal.bandainamcoent.co.jp/privacy/ Note: This game contains some items available for in-app purchase that can enhance gameplay and speed up your progress. In-app purchases can be disabled in your device settings, see https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201304 for more details.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Seven Knights 2’ will Arrive on Mobile this November 10th

Seven Knights 2, the highly anticipated sequel to 2014’s hit mobile RPG Seven Knights, is landing on iOS and Android devices this November 10th 2:00 AM UTC. This Cinematic RPG from Netmarble features stunning 3D visuals, two hours’ worth of breathtaking cut scenes, and a deep, immersive narrative that builds on the lore of the popular fantasy franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Unique Shadow-Based Puzzle Platformer ‘In My Shadow’ Coming to iOS and Mac Next Week

Following its release on PC via Steam in April of this year and on the Nintendo Switch just this past September, developer Playbae Games will now be bringing their gorgeous and unique shadow-based puzzle platformer In My Shadow to iOS and Mac next week. In the game you play as a woman named Bella who, as an adult, is struggling with issues related to a fallout she had with her family years ago. As a way of dealing with this, her childhood memories are played out as shadows on the walls, which in gameplay terms creates platforming levels where you must solve various types of puzzles to get to the bottom of Bella’s emotional distress. Moving objects in the physical space will change the types of shadows that are cast and so you’ll need to figure out the best way to orient those objects in order to complete your goals. It’s a really cool concept which you can see in the following trailer for In My Shadow.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Raze to the ground

Who doesn't like to shoot at a building with a tank? In this fun game you have to destroy a large number of buildings wi…. Who doesn't like to shoot at a building with a tank? In this fun game you have to destroy a large number of buildings with well-aimed tank shots. FEATURES OF THE GAME: - 60 levels with unique buildings - Unique system of destruction of buildings - Each building consists of more than 1,000 destructible objects - 9 types of shells - 9 types of accessories for total destruction - 4 types of building fortifications (available in two-player game mode) - Game mode for two (against each other) on one device.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy