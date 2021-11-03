Super Mombo Quest

Super Asqr is all about a square, trapped in a collection of mazes, where you control him with your thumb and guide him …. Super Asqr is all about a square, trapped in a collection of mazes, where you control him with your thumb and guide him through many obstacles to reach out the exit point. Not so easy though, each maze has been equipped with obstacles and deadly hazards, such as red walls, moving orange blocks, lasers, mines and many more. With avoiding all of these, you need to reach to the green zone to move into the next one. Each maze also contains three stars to collect, don't forget them to achieve the perfect level play. You need to think hard and play fast in order to overcome the levels, so be prepared! With being elegant in Visual and superb in Audio, Super Asqr offers hours of fun for gamers on any age!
