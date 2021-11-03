CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environmental group report: America's drinking water 'toxic cocktail'

By From staff reports
times-georgian.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Millions of Americans are unwittingly drinking water that includes an invisible toxic cocktail made up of contaminants linked to cancer, brain...

www.times-georgian.com

nystateofpolitics.com

In call for more EPA regulation, environmental group's database tracks chemicals in tap water

Millions of Americans’ drinking water contains potentially-dangerous chemicals, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) found in their newly-updated tap water database, including substances like arsenic, lead and a group known as “forever chemicals,” all of which are associated with serious health conditions, most commonly cancer. The environmental monitoring nonprofit released the...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

EPA pressed on ‘toxic cocktail’ in tap water

Americans are being exposed every day to contaminants ranging from lead and arsenic to so-called forever chemicals, given their widespread presence in almost 50,000 U.S. water systems, according to new findings that lay much of the blame on EPA. In an update to its Tap Water Database published today, the...
POLITICS
Washington Times

Report: More pollutants found in drinking water this year

Researchers from an environmental activist group said they have discovered more contaminants linked to cancer and other health conditions in drinking water throughout the U.S. this year than two years ago. A report from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) published Wednesday revealed that 324 contaminants were detected in drinking water...
FOOD SAFETY
KITV.com

Contaminants detected in two of Oahu's drinking water sources

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The State Health Department says Oahu's drinking water is safe despite the discovery of trace levels of contaminants. The chemicals were detected in water samples collected at the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) Pearl City Shaft and Aina Koa Well I. “The trace levels of these...
HONOLULU, HI
Portland Tribune

Oregon tests water systems for toxic 'forever chemicals'

There are some 150 locations across the state that Oregon plans to test for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as PFAS. Oregon will test for PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in 150 drinking water systems throughout the state. The 150 systems were selected because they are close to sites with...
OREGON STATE
Springfield News Sun

Ohio EPA reports increase of salt in drinking water

Experts say the quality of the water is still safe, but the long-term effects have them concerned. There’s more salt in local sources of drinking water now compared to 40 years ago, according to monitoring done by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the Hamilton to New Baltimore Groundwater Consortium, the U.S. Geological Survey and the Miami Conservancy District.
OHIO STATE
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What's in our drinking water?

The Environmental Working Group recently released its most up to date tap water database, compiling testing information for water utilities across the country. Here are findings for area water supplies:. El Dorado. For the latest quarter assessed by the U.S. EPA (January 2021 - March 2021), tap water provided by...
EL DORADO, KS
coastalpoint.com

Bethany Crest’s water declared safe for drinking and cooking

Results from samples taken from the water system serving residents of the Bethany Crest community near Millville returned test results that were below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Health Advisory Level (HAL) of 70 parts per trillion (ppt) for PFAS in drinking water. Residents may resume normal use of the water, DNREC and the Division of Public Health (DPH) announced on Monday, Nov. 8.
MILLVILLE, DE
