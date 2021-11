Who is ready for the holiday season? I mean we will have it here before you know it and the word came out on Friday about the Electric Light Parade. Of course this is a much anticipated event every year in Downtown Amarillo. We get to see the streets full of Christmas lights and decorations. It always kicks off the holiday's right in Amarillo. We even get to see Santa Claus.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO