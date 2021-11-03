Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the first weekend in November 🎡

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new month brings new events and the year-long awaited return of the Coastal Carolina Fair! Here’s a list of a few exciting events to check out this weekend:

Fair fun and festivities 🎡

Coastal Carolina Fair

The fair is back in town for its 64th year! If you haven’t visited, be sure to do so soon as the fair’s last day is November 7th. Guests can enjoy food from many vendors, thrilling rides, and exciting games. Also, be sure to check out the art displays and animal exhibits.

New safety measures are in place including plastic shields, cashless payments, and a clear bag policy.

Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $7 for kids . Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. The fair is located at the Exchange Park in Ladson, 9850 Highway 78 .

Harvest Festival

On November 6th , Charleston County Parks will have its Harvest Festival at Johns Island County Park featuring music from local bluegrass bands, pumpkin decorating, archery, and more. Enjoy southern favorite foods like Carolina barbecue, kettle corn, and more festival foods. There will also be a crafters market for holiday shoppers to get ahead before Christmas. Charleston County Public Libary will also be at the event with games, books, and more. The Harvest Festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $8 per person. Admission is free for gold pass members and kids ages 12 and under.

Johns Island County Park is located at 2662 Mullet Hall Road .

Charleston Beer Week Finale Party

Charleston Beer Week will conclude with a Finale Party presented by the Charles Towne Fermentory. The Finale Party will be on November 7th at 1 p.m . Come out and taste delicious, hard-to-find craft beers poured by the brewers themselves, local foods, artisans, music, games, and more.

The Finale Party will be at 1331 Ashley River Road in West Ashley.

More details will be announced on the event’s Facebook page . Tickets can be purchased here .

Fun for the furry ones 🐕

Lowcountry Dogs Dia De Los Perros Festival

Dress up your furry friends for the Lowcountry Dogs Dia De Los Perros Perros Festival happening on November 7th at the Tattooed Moose in Johns Island. The Day of Dogs Festival will have three local rescues, craft vendors, live music from Dallas Baker & Friends, and a costume contest.

The event begins at 2 p.m . and is free to attend and well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome to attend.

Tattooed Moose in Johns Island is located at 3328 Maybank Highway .

Wizard of Paws

Join Pet Helpers for their 17th Annual Fur Ball, “The Wizard of Paws,” at the Charleston Marriott on November 6th . The Fur Ball will return as an in-person event as the Emerald Ballroom will transform into the Land of Paws. Efforts will go towards Pet Helpers’ mission to save adoptable animals and serve as a resource to Charleston and the Lowcountry. Come out for an evening full of dancing, food, and fun while supporting Pet Helpers’ mission.

The Wizard Paws will begin at 6 p.m. The Charleston Marriot is located at 170 Lockwood Drive .

