CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the first weekend in November 🎡

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17SNqU_0cllYt5W00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new month brings new events and the year-long awaited return of the Coastal Carolina Fair! Here’s a list of a few exciting events to check out this weekend:

Fair fun and festivities 🎡

Coastal Carolina Fair

The fair is back in town for its 64th year! If you haven’t visited, be sure to do so soon as the fair’s last day is November 7th. Guests can enjoy food from many vendors, thrilling rides, and exciting games. Also, be sure to check out the art displays and animal exhibits.

New safety measures are in place including plastic shields, cashless payments, and a clear bag policy.

Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $7 for kids . Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. The fair is located at the Exchange Park in Ladson, 9850 Highway 78 .

Harvest Festival

On November 6th , Charleston County Parks will have its Harvest Festival at Johns Island County Park featuring music from local bluegrass bands, pumpkin decorating, archery, and more. Enjoy southern favorite foods like Carolina barbecue, kettle corn, and more festival foods. There will also be a crafters market for holiday shoppers to get ahead before Christmas. Charleston County Public Libary will also be at the event with games, books, and more. The Harvest Festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $8 per person. Admission is free for gold pass members and kids ages 12 and under.

Johns Island County Park is located at 2662 Mullet Hall Road .

Charleston Beer Week Finale Party

Charleston Beer Week will conclude with a Finale Party presented by the Charles Towne Fermentory. The Finale Party will be on November 7th at 1 p.m . Come out and taste delicious, hard-to-find craft beers poured by the brewers themselves, local foods, artisans, music, games, and more.

The Finale Party will be at 1331 Ashley River Road in West Ashley.

More details will be announced on the event’s Facebook page . Tickets can be purchased here .

Fun for the furry ones 🐕

Lowcountry Dogs Dia De Los Perros Festival

Dress up your furry friends for the Lowcountry Dogs Dia De Los Perros Perros Festival happening on November 7th at the Tattooed Moose in Johns Island. The Day of Dogs Festival will have three local rescues, craft vendors, live music from Dallas Baker & Friends, and a costume contest.

The event begins at 2 p.m . and is free to attend and well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome to attend.

Tattooed Moose in Johns Island is located at 3328 Maybank Highway .

Wizard of Paws

Join Pet Helpers for their 17th Annual Fur Ball, “The Wizard of Paws,” at the Charleston Marriott on November 6th . The Fur Ball will return as an in-person event as the Emerald Ballroom will transform into the Land of Paws. Efforts will go towards Pet Helpers’ mission to save adoptable animals and serve as a resource to Charleston and the Lowcountry. Come out for an evening full of dancing, food, and fun while supporting Pet Helpers’ mission.

The Wizard Paws will begin at 6 p.m. The Charleston Marriot is located at 170 Lockwood Drive .

FALL FUN GUIDE: A list of fall events happening across the Lowcountry ( click here )

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Monster Jam returns to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The action-packed, family-friendly motorsport will return to the North Charleston Coliseum on January 8-9, 2022. Monster Jam fans will get to see high-flying stunts and intense head-to-head battles, competing for the Event Championship. The Monster Jam trucks will compete in freestyle, skills, donuts, and racing competitions before competing for the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Ladson, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Vote for your favorite pizza place in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s Monday which means it’s time for you to have your say on your favorite spots in the Lowcountry. This week, in honor of National Pizza with the Works Day, we want to know your go-to place to grab a slice! Note: Poll options are based on the highest-rated spots according to […]
RESTAURANTS
WCBD Count on 2

Upcoming South Carolina Stingrays events that are fun for the whole family

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Stingrays hockey team has a number of promotional nights coming up in November. Here’s a look at the special events your whole family is sure to enjoy. MARVEL NIGHT (11/12)The Stingrays will wear specialty Thor jerseys as they take on South Division rivals the Atlanta Gladiators on November […]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Festival Foods#Art#Ballroom#Barbecue#Christmas#The Coastal Carolina Fair#The Finale Party
WCBD Count on 2

From chips to tots: 5 places to get your nacho fix in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Saturday is National Nacho Day and we’ve put together a list of five places in Charleston to get your nacho fix! Taco Boy – locations in downtown Charleston, Folly Beach, and Summerville Start with the classics: Cowboy beans, chile con queso, salsa cruda, guacamole & crema, lettuce, and green onions, and add-on […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

‘Darius Rucker Live’ tour dates announced for 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s own Darius Rucker is planning to hit the road after announcing tour dates for “Darius Rucker Live” set for early 2022. Rucker will be visiting well-known venues across the country along with special guest Caylee Hammack for intimate theater performances. “It’s been a dream of mine for a while to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Saturday road closures in effect due to tidal flooding in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston PD continues to watch for flooded roadways Saturday morning due to tidal flooding in Downtown Charleston. A coastal flood advisory remains in place until 12 p.m. Saturday for Charleston County. On Wednesday, city residents and motorists were advised to prepare for coastal flooding connected with King Tides on Thursday, Friday, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DD2’s ‘Marching Band Celebration’ rescheduled for Wednesday evening due to weather impacts

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 announced Saturday’s ‘Marching Band Celebration’ has been rescheduled to due expected poor weather and cold temperatures. The event, which features performances by marching bands from Ashley Ridge High School, Fort Dorchester High School, and Summerville High School, will now take place Wednesday. The time was also changing to […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WCBD Count on 2

Organizers announce changes for Saturday’s LOWVELLO cycling fundraiser due to poor weather

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizers announced changes Friday for the LOWVELO fundraising event due to inclement weather. The annual cycling event raises funds for cancer research. But rain and gusty winds associated with a coastal storm will pose a threat during the event Saturday morning. “I’m disappointed in the weather, but I’m really […]
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

3K+
Followers
887
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy