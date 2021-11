Utah is one of five Mountain West states that make up the nation’s largest swath of COVID-19 hot spots, stretching from Montana to New Mexico. All five states — Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico — are averaging more than 50 new cases a day per 100,000 residents, according to data collected by the Mayo Clinic. Only five other states nationwide are hitting that level, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, New Hampshire and Alaska.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO