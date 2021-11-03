COVID-19 updates: 15 new deaths, 1,290 new cases reported Wednesday

Coronavirus Outbreak

Updates from October 2021

Live updates for Wednesday, November 3

15 new deaths, 1,290 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that there were 15 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,648.

DPH also reported 1,290 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 799,981 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 91,096 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 31,370,724 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Wednesday, 524 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 141 were in intensive care units and 71 were intubated.

The state’s seven-day weighted average of positive molecular tests was 1.81% Tuesday.

Tuesday, November 2

25 new deaths, 1,066 new cases reported

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that there were 25 new deaths among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,633.

DPH also reported 1,066 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 798,691 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 48,887 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 31,279,628 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Tuesday, 522 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 130 were in intensive care units and 70 were intubated.

State unveils latest data on breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The state’s Department of Public Health published new data Tuesday on the amount of breakthrough COVID-19 cases - defined as COVID-19 cases in people who were fully vaccinated more than 14 days ago - in Massachusetts.

Per Mass. DPH, there have been 54,199 breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Saturday, October 30. That’s an increase of more than 3,000 cases from the 51,007 breakthrough cases reported in Massachusetts as of October 23. The most recent number of breakthrough cases in the commonwealth represents 1.1% of fully vaccinated individuals.

Of those cases, 1,793 resulted in hospitalizations while 438 people with breakthrough cases in the state died, DPH reported.

Monday, November 1

7 new deaths, 3,243 new cases reported over weekend

The state’s Department of Public Health reported Monday that there were seven new deaths over the weekend among people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. That pushes the total number of deaths in the commonwealth among people with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 18,608.

DPH also reported 3,243 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the commonwealth has seen 797,625 total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

In an update to the state’s testing numbers, the Department of Public Health reported Monday that 195,506 new molecular tests have been administered in Massachusetts for COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has given out 31,230,74 total molecular tests for the virus.

As of Monday, 531 people remained hospitalized with coronavirus statewide. Of these patients, 137 were in intensive care units and 75 were intubated.

