CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

School Bus Stop-Arm Cameras Are a Waste of Taxpayer Money

By Letters to the Editor
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDITOR: School bus stop-arm cameras are another of the photo-based traffic enforcement “solutions” looking for a problem. Supporters play upon the strong emotions elicited by the prospects of school children put at risk by negligent motorists, and they imply the cameras will save countless lives. The truth is far...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 1

Related
WNDU

Stop Means Stop: Caught on Camera - Part 1

(WNDU) - You’d better pay attention when driving near a school bus or it could really cost you. This school year is the first true test of school bus safety laws that went into effect in 2019, inspired by MAXSTRONG- a name pulled from the initials of 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and her twin 6-year-old brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle. The children were killed in a Fulton County bus stop crash on October 30, 2018. A fourth child, Maverik Lowe was seriously injured.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
The Staten Island Advance

School bus cameras snag unaware Long Island motorists, to tune of $250

MELVILLE, N.Y. — Some motorists on Long Island are getting hit with $250 fines for a violation they are not even aware they’re committing. Suffolk County recently instituted a safety program that put 5,000 cameras on school buses to catch drivers passing while the buses’ stop sign was activated. But some drivers say they’ve been surprised to receive violation notices for continuing to drive while a bus was stopped on the other side of a multi-lane highway.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
myeasternshoremd.com

Cecil council passes school bus camera legislation

ELKTON — Cecil County Public School buses may soon be equipped with cameras to help enforce traffic laws after the Cecil County Council passed a bill Tuesday, Nov. 2 authorizing their use. “The administration supports this bill, we believe this will help protect the safety of our young people going...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Monroe Evening News

Operation Safe Stop encourages school bus safety

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office participated in the weeklong campaign, Operation Safe Stop, aimed at reducing the illegal passing of school buses. The statewide campaign was sponsored by the Office of Highway Safety Planning, and ran from. Monroe County Sheriff, Troy Goodnough said he is committed to promoting safe driving...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Kokomo Perspective

School bus stop arm violations cause safety concerns

RUSSIAVILLE - Mark Dubois, assistant superintendent at Western School Corporation, said the district’s school buses are struggling with drivers who ignore the bus stop arms that signal for cars to stop while children get on and off the school buses. “It’s definitely a challenge we’re faced with, and it happens...
RUSSIAVILLE, IN
Reading Eagle

Letter: Kutztown shouldn’t pursue stop-arm bus cameras

The Kutztown School District needs to reverse course on stop-arm cameras for school buses (“Parents concerned about library books,” Reading Eagle, Nov. 5). Act 38 of 2020 should be repealed. This law modified the stop-arm camera law for illegally passing school buses. It assumes a vehicle’s owner was driving and takes away the person’s rights. It allows multiple entities to reap profits based on the number of tickets issued, which will act as an incentive to issue more tickets.
KUTZTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#Bus Stop#School Children#Bus Driver#Traffic Accident#Nhtsa
Reading Eagle

Reader’s View: Kutztown School Board needs to reconsider stop-arm cameras for buses

Kutztown needs an immediate about face regarding stop-arm cameras. They may sound good, but look into this a little deeper. In the state legislature, Act 38 of 2020 sadly became law, and should be repealed. This law modified the stop-arm camera law for illegally passing school buses. It assumes a vehicle’s owner was driving, and takes away all the person’s rights. Will also allow multiple entities to reap profits, based upon the number of tickets, which will act as an incentive to make sure the tickets keep flowing. The goal should be to prevent illegal school bus passing, not try to rake in revenue without trying to correct a potential problem. The law will do nothing to solve anything, as that is not the point. Where is a requirement for a minimum flashing yellow duration? How about mandating stop-arm extenders to block the next lane? Making bus stops only on the right side of the bus to prevent crossing the roads? Adults to cross the kids, as some areas do? Moving bus stops to smaller roads and away from intersections?
KUTZTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

252 Violations Recorded During Operation Safe Stop Initiative Aimed At Enforcing Safe Driving Around School Buses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania leaders are calling attention to an ongoing issue that can put childrens’ lives on the line — safe driving around school buses. PennDOT, state police and education leaders wrapped up their Operation Safe Stop initiative on Monday afternoon. In just one day and with limited districts participating, they had 252 violations of the school bus stopping law. Leaders say the actual daily number is likely even higher than that. “The tragic fact is that too often drivers ignore the warning light on school buses and try to pass them putting our children in jeopardy and this is just not acceptable,” PennDOT official Kurt Myers said. State leaders ask everyone to pay extra attention at school bus stops and in school zones.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
boreal.org

Four injured after vehicle fails to stop for school bus near Tower

This minivan failed to stop for a school bus, endangering several children. Submitted photo. A Rock Ridge school bus carrying children home to the Tower area was almost hit when a vehicle failed to stop for the flashing lights and rear-ended a vehicle that had stopped behind the bus. The accident occurred near the Wahlsten Road/Cty. Rd. 26 and Highway 169 intersection, where the highway is hilly and curvy with reduced visibility. This section of highway has had more than its share of serious traffic accidents.
TOWER, MN
deltanews.tv

Embezzlement Charge

Another public official is in custody after an audit uncovers misuse of funds. Former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector Tiffany Loftin is accused of embezzling from county residents as they paid cash for trash collection. State Auditor Shad White says a demand letter for more than $11,000 was presented at...
POLITICS
wkok.com

Suspicious Person Being Sought After School Bus Stop Incident

DANVILLE – Milton state police troopers are now looking for what they say is a suspicious person after approaching a juvenile at a school bus stop earlier this week. Milton troopers say the incident was reported Tuesday around 4 p.m. in the area of Tower Drive and Bloom Road in Cooper Township, Montour County.
MILTON, PA
FOX59

Wipes, masks and other waste flushing taxpayer dollars down the drain

FRANKLIN, Ind – Franklin city officials are asking residents to think before they flush their toilets in an effort to slow a problem that has already cost thousand of dollars and will soon cost millions. “Please don’t flush anything that’s not biodegradable,” said Franklin Wastewater Superintendent Sally Brown. Since the summer of 2020, Brown says […]
FRANKLIN, IN
KDKA News Radio

School mask mandate to end in January

Pennsylvania school districts will be allowed to modify or end the mask mandate for K-12 students in January. According to two education officials who were briefed on the plan, Governor Tom Wolf is set to make the announcement today.
EDUCATION
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy