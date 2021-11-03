Arrests after bomb squad called to Leicester house

A 12-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of carrying a weapon following a late night brawl in Leicester Square on Sunday. Metropolitan Police officers were called to the Leicester Square area at around 9pm following reports of a fight in the area and found a man with head injuries after being hit with a bottle.A so-called ‘Section 60’ — giving officers additional stop and search powers — was imposed on Soho and Leicester Square overnight.The Metropolitan Police said: “We were called at approx 9pm to a fight in Leicester Square. Most dispersed when officers attended.“One man was found with head injuries due to being hit by a bottle. He was treated by paramedics. A 12-yr-old girl was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon.” Anyone with information has been asked to call police on 101 with reference number CAD 8786/31OCT21.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO