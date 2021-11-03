CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Arrests after bomb squad called to Leicester house

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people have been arrested after a suspected explosive device was found at a Leicester house. Leicestershire Police said they were called to the address...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Leicester Square brawl: Twelve-year-old girl arrested after man hit in head with bottle

A 12-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of carrying a weapon following a late night brawl in Leicester Square on Sunday. Metropolitan Police officers were called to the Leicester Square area at around 9pm following reports of a fight in the area and found a man with head injuries after being hit with a bottle.A so-called ‘Section 60’ — giving officers additional stop and search powers — was imposed on Soho and Leicester Square overnight.The Metropolitan Police said: “We were called at approx 9pm to a fight in Leicester Square. Most dispersed when officers attended.“One man was found with head injuries due to being hit by a bottle. He was treated by paramedics. A 12-yr-old girl was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon.” Anyone with information has been asked to call police on 101 with reference number CAD 8786/31OCT21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

York death: Three arrested after man found dead at house

Three men have been arrested after a man was found dead at a house. North Yorkshire Police said they were called to the property on Markham Crescent in York shortly after 17:30 BST on Wednesday. The 35-year-old man who was found dead did not live at the house, the force...
PUBLIC SAFETY
arizonadailyindependent.com

Mesa Man Arrested After Shooting Parent’s House

MESA, AZ – A man is in custody after shooting at his parent’s house after they kicked him out. According to the Mesa Police Department, on October 25, 2021, just after 2:00 a.m., Mesa Police Officers took 22-year-old Ruben Flores III into custody for discharging a firearm into his parent’s home on three separate occasions.
MESA, AZ
BBC

Anger after woman filmed kicking and hitting horse

The RSPCA says it is investigating footage in which a woman is seen kicking and hitting a horse. The video was shared online by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs and has been viewed more than two million times. The group claimed the video, taken on Saturday afternoon on a Leicestershire...
CELEBRITIES
wglr.com

Building cleared, suspect arrested after bomb threat

DEFOREST, Wis. – DeForest Police say a local business is safe, following a bomb threat Thursday morning. At approximately 7:30 a.m., a male suspect reportedly called a business in the 600 block of Burton Boulevard threatening to harm employees. The suspect called again around 8:10 a.m. claiming there was a...
DEFOREST, WI
Public Safety
BBC
BBC

Man raped in Bolton town centre attack

A 22-year-old man has been raped by a man in a "shocking and horrific" attack in Bolton town centre, police have said. Officers were called to Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on Sunday. The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Drink-driver left two pedestrians and a police officer with life-changing injuries

A drink-driver who was double the limit when she ploughed off the road causing life-changing injuries to three pedestrians has been jailed.Karolina Serafin had been drinking vodka shots all evening on 11 July this year when she began driving her Renault Megane in the early hours of the morning.The 25-year-old mounted the pavement shortly before 1.25am in Wakefield and crashed into three people, crushing them against a parked police van.Two of the victims suffered such severe injuries they had to be resuscitated at the scene and both lost a leg.The third, a police officer who was responding to an earlier...
ACCIDENTS
wbiw.com

Two arrested after police investigate teens throwing rocks at a house

BEDFORD – Police say 38-year-old Stephen Fitzgerald failed to register as a sex offender on May 9, 2021. According to a probable cause affidavit, Fitzgerald was required to register at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department on April 28, 2021. Fitzgerald was called by a deputy on May 2 but he...
BEDFORD, IN
CBS Pittsburgh

Man And Woman Arrested, Facing Charges Following Washington Drug Bust

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man and woman were arrested and are facing numerous charges following a drug bust in the city of Washington. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says its Fugitive Warrant Unit and other Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant in Washington on Thursday. Officials say Nyieka Speer was wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of Drug Delivery Resulting In Death and Delivery Of A Controlled Substance. She was found in possession of crack cocaine, was arrested, and was taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility. (Photo Credit: Washington County Sheriff’s Office) Devon Mims-Carter was also in the residence and found in possession of crack cocaine, heroin, a scale, and cash. He was also taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility. Both are facing drug-related charges.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after citizen sights stolen vehicle and calls police

CHICO, Calif. - On Nov. 5 at approximately 8:24 a.m., the Chico Police Department Dispatch received a report of a stolen vehicle sighting in the 2500 block of the Esplanade. The citizen who reported seeing the vehicle said it was occupied by one subject. Officers arrived on the scene and spotted the stolen vehicle as it drove southbound on the Esplanade.
CHICO, CA
BBC

Teacher suspended over anti-hunt campaigners' viral horse kick video

A teacher has been suspended in connection with a video showing a woman kicking and hitting a horse. Footage shared online by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs they say shows members of the Cottesmore Hunt in Leicestershire has been viewed more than two million times. Mowbray Education Trust said a...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Hull fire crews attacked for second time in two days

Firefighters in Hull have been attacked for the second time in two days - prompting a fire chief to condemn "mindless acts of aggression". A crew attending a blaze on Monday night were "pelted with missiles" after a similar attack on Sunday forced another to withdraw. Humberside Fire and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXII.com

One injured, one arrested after a car crashes into a house in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A woman was arrested after crashing her car into a home and injuring a man in Sherman Tuesday afternoon. Sherman police say they received a call to the corner of S Holiday Dr. and Highway 11, where a passenger car had crashed through the front of a home around 2:40 p.m.
SHERMAN, TX
nbc11news.com

Five arrested after SWAT call at Fruitwood Drive

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - UPDATE (10/28) 3:25 p.m. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, arrested five individuals in related to the SWAT call at the 400 block of Fruitwood Drive. Investigators with the Western Colorado Drug Task force arrested...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

