It's no surprise that the hottest ticket in Atlanta last night was for Game 5 of the World Series. So naturally, the Atlanta Hawks players had to show up and support the Braves as they attempted to win it all against the Houston Astros. Although the result was not what Atlantans had hoped for, it was great to see the Hawks showing love to the Braves. Check out the pictures from the players below.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO