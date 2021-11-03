CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Zach Harper on Ben Simmons trade possibilities, Kyrie’s holdout, Jazz at 6-1 + more

By Porter Larsen
espn700sports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Athletic’s Zach Harper joins The Drive to discuss early-season NBA storylines,...

espn700sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
NBA
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Major Obstacle In Warriors Trade For Ben Simmons — Revealed

Throughout the offseason, there were a lot of NBA trade rumors swirling around the Golden State Warriors about potential deals they could make. Golden State was armed with plenty of assets and was in a position to make a splash trade. Any big-name player that was mentioned in NBA trade...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
NBC Sports

Here's what 76ers want in any Ben Simmons trade with Celtics, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade partner for star point guard Ben Simmons. Simmons has not played in a game for the Sixers over the first few weeks of the season. It's clear he doesn't want to play for Philly anymore, but so far the team has dug in and shown no willingness to take just any deal.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Ben Simmons Stance On Trade To Celtics — Revealed

While we are seemingly not any closer to NBA All-Star Ben Simmons returning to the Philadelphia 76ers and suiting up, the trade rumors involving him are heating up once again. There have been numerous teams, such as the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Cleveland Cavaliers attached to Simmons thus far.
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest on Ben Simmons, Karl-Anthony Towns, Warriors' Prospects

The NBA trade market typically takes a little time to get going. Teams need time to assess their rosters and shape their goals for the 2021-22 season. The player pool of trade candidates remains shallow into December, when players who inked free-agent pacts in the offseason start becoming eligible to be traded. And, of course, as the Association's hierarchy starts to cement, players stuck on the hoops world's have-nots can see their frustrations grow along with the loss column.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Sixers Trade Is Focused On Ben Simmons To Portland

The storyline surrounding NBA All-Star Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers continues on but has been put on the backburner a bit as the season has begun. The Sixers do not seem to be in a rush to move Simmons if they do not get the right return. This is the smart thing to do if Philadelphia wants an impact performer back.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Sports News#Athletic
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

It certainly feels possible that we’ve seen Ben Simmons‘ final game with the Philadelphia 76ers. While one can argue that he’d help his trade value by playing and trying to put his awful playoff performance behind him, so far he has told the team that he’s not mentally ready to play. Perhaps that changes in the coming days, though in an ideal world it seems like both sides would opt for a divorce.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Sixers Trade Forms Ben Simmons, Trae Young Duo

The Philadelphia 76ers have to figure out what to do with this Ben Simmons situation. They are ready to play hardball with him, as they expect him to return to the team and play with them this NBA season. This is a staredown between both sides, and someone will have...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons For Russell Westbrook Is The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And The Sixers

Two names dominating the majority of news outlets for very different reasons are Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook. Simmons has yet to play a single game for the Philadelphia 76ers this season and has made it known that he is hell-bent on getting away from his team. A great player in many areas of the floor, Simmons let last year’s playoff demons get to him after shooting the lowest FG percentage of all-time. And quite frankly, Philadelphia’s fans have turned on him.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 SUPERSTAR NBA Trade Candidates Ft. Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Karl Anthony-Towns

NBA trade rumors are popping off in the early going during the 2021-22 NBA season. On today’s show, we’re taking a look at 5 superstar NBA trade candidates who could get dealt before the NBA trade deadline, including Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irviing, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and Karl Anthony Towns. Join Chase Senior and Harrison Graham as they break down the latest NBA trade rumors and take a look at these potential NBA blockbuster trades. Will Simmons play another game with the 76ers? Type ‘Y’ for Yes, Type ‘N’ for No Pick a player: Type ‘DL’ for Damian Lillard, Type ‘BB’ for Bradley Beal Name an NBA superstar that should get traded!
NBA
FanSided

NBA Rumors: A possible return of Ben Simmons on the horizon?

NBA Rumors: Is Ben Simmons close to returning to the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup?. When it was reported that Ben Simmons needed time away from the team to get his mind right, I had my doubts that we’d ever see him back in the Philadelphia 76ers‘ facilities. In fact, I probably would’ve wagered that we would see Kyrie Irving back in action before Simmons.
NBA
Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Pistons are an unlikely trade destination for Sixers star Ben Simmons

When the Philadelphia 76ers visit Little Caesars Arena to face the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, they will be without one of their best players. And it isn’t clear when — or if — that player will play again for the franchise. Ben Simmons, a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive first...
NBA
theticker.org

A Ben Simmons’ trade from the Philadelphia 76ers seems unlikely

The whole Ben Simmons situation in Philadelphia has escalated into something the National Basketball Association has never seen before. The latest on Simmons comes from The Athletics’ Shams Charania, who has reported that Simmons currently isn’t mentally ready to return to on-court action with the team, and that he willll be missing Sixers games until further notice.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy