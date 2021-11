Prominent conservatives have mocked the Transportation Secretary for addressing systemic racism in highway design. Gov. Ron DeSantis is on team “roads can’t be racist.”. The Governor took a brief shot at U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg following the Secretary’s comments Monday regarding how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, a President Joe Biden priority, will address systemic racism in highway design. Some conservatives have mocked the Secretary for dedicating resources to the “racism that went into those design choices,” as Buttigieg put it.

