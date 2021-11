One resident is livid after finding a complete bag of household trash that was dumped in a Carencro parking lot. The photos were posted in a Carencro community group on Facebook and showed an entire bag of trash scattered in a parking lot. According to the post from a woman who claims to be an employee of a store in the shopping center, someone came by and dumped the trash bag full of food and waste after the lot had reportedly been cleaned.

CARENCRO, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO