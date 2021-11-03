CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Public Health Notice: Children and the COVID Vaccine

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Port Arthur Health Department will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to children...

Enumclaw Courier Herald

Kids and the COVID-19 vaccine: We answer questions from children and families in our community | Public Health Insider

The following was written by Sharon Bogan for Public Health Insider, the official blog for Public Health — Seattle & King County:. The FDA has authorized the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. We look forward to kids starting to get vaccinated soon, once we have recommendations for the use of this vaccine from the CDC.
KING COUNTY, WA
WJHL

Ballad Health: 166 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19; vaccination rate not budging

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ballad Health facilities across the region and in Niswonger Children’s Hospital decreased on Tuesday, according the the health system. Ballad’s 21-county service area saw three fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and one fewer pediatric COVID-19 inpatient, according to the system’s scorecard, which tracks the novel coronavirus across the region. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

State Health Officials Greenlight On Demand COVID Booster Shots

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — State health officials have eased the strict guidelines on who qualifies for a COVID booster shot, allowing all Californians who feel they are at risk to receive a dose of additional protection before attending large family gatherings planned for the Thanksgiving holiday. In letter to all local health jurisdictions and providers on Nov. 9, Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, the state public health officer, announced that anyone who wanted one can now receive a booster shot. Eligibility for the shots had been limited to Californians age 65 and older, whose jobs could lead to exposure to the virus...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
washingtoninformer.com

Kids-Only COVID Vaccination Sites Open in Maryland

A number of children-only coronavirus vaccination clinics have already opened in Maryland over the past few days in the wake of the federal approval of vaccinations for youths ages 5 to 11. An estimated 200 initial doses of the two-shot regimen of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine were offered Saturday for...
MARYLAND STATE
Best Life

The Worst Thing You're Touching at Walmart, Infectious Disease Doc Warns

COVID-19 isn't the only germ lurking around the venues we visit in our daily lives. Colds and flu happen, too—and even though getting hit with one of these ailments may not be especially dangerous, it's still not fun. That's why it's important to be aware—not fearful, but aware—of areas of potential concern when we're out and about. Here, Thomas Russo, MD, a professor and chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo, explains what to know when shopping at Walmart or other big-box retailers. Read on to find out the worst thing you're touching at Walmart.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxers With This Message

Coronavirus cases are going down but not fast enough for the pandemic to seem anywhere near over. Concerned with the cases still infecting so much of the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with IDEAS host Nahlah Ayed, and was asked about those who are skeptical to the science. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Student Dies Days After Receiving Second COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

A 16-year-old girl in Thailand's Lampang province has died as a result of blood clots in her lungs days after she received her second COVID-19 vaccine dose in late October. The unnamed girl died due to thrombosis — blood clots blocking blood vessels — in both of her lungs after she received her follow-up jab of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Oct. 27, The Bangkok Post reported, citing the death certificate issued by the hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mycbs4.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

