Florida State

Florida snow park set to reopen this month for winter season

By Ashley Carter
Bay News 9
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDADE CITY, Fla. — Snowcat Ridge, billed as Florida’s first and only snow park, will reopen Nov. 10 for its second winter season. Snowcat Ridge is set to reopen for its second winter season this month. The Dade City snow...

www.baynews9.com

