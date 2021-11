Real Madrid are expected to go after a center back in the summer 2022 transfer window, and Chelsea standout Antonio Rudiger appears to be their favorite target. The key reason is that he would be free. Technically, he would not be free, seeing as how he wants a major raise. But since he would cost Los Blancos nothing in terms of a transfer fee, they would seemingly be more than willing to meet his wage demands.

